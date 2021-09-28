All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Ex-Armyman On Mission: Planted 20,000 Trees In 16 Years

Image Credit: The New Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Ex-Armyman On Mission: Planted 20,000 Trees In 16 Years

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Odisha,  28 Sep 2021 2:10 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The 54-year-old Kishore Jena wakes up every day at 6:00 AM and sets out with a bag full of saplings in a search of vacant patches of land. He has been doing this for the last 16 years and is not tired yet.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Khirod Jena retired from the Indian Army in 2005, and since then, he has planted more than 20,000 fruit-bearing trees in public places. The fruit-bearing trees in Odisha's Jajpur include mango, guava, jackfruit and Jamun in 11 villages of Barachana block. He planted more than 600 saplings during this year's monsoon.

Every morning, Jena wakes up at 6:00 AM and sets out with a bag full of saplings to find vacant patches of land. He does not stop planting the saplings but creates a bamboo fence around the plant to secure it from wandering cattle. This has been his routine for the last 16 years, and he is not yet done.

Started Planted After Retirement From The Army

Jena is a resident of Kalashree Village of Barachana block. He was inspired by a local teacher, Kishore Chandra Das, who pursued a similar initiative in the area. The New Indian Express quoted Jena, "When I left my village to join the Indian Army in 1985, it had hundreds of trees. But when I returned after 20 years, I found that the entire area had lost its green cover". The retired Army personnel began planting fruit-bearing trees on roadsides, river embankments, and wastelands in Kalashree, Gajendrapur, Raipur, and nearby areas. He has also planted hundreds of trees on Bahadiha hill, which was barren till a decade ago.

Aims To Plant More Than 1 Lakh Trees

He uses his pension to maintain and nourish the plants. Every month, he spends around ₹ 10,000 to buy saplings, planting and fencing material. He said that the mango trees he planted 15 years ago have begun to bear fruits, and he sees people plucking them to sell in the market and earn a living. He aims to plant more than one lakh trees, and till then, there is no stopping him.


Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: 14-Yr-Old Girl Kills Her Newborn, Was Victim Of Rape Multiple Times

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Odisha Trees Plantation 
plantation 
Environment 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X