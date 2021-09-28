Madhya Pradesh: 14-Yr-Old Girl Kills Her Newborn, Was Victim Of Rape Multiple Times

The Bhopal Police on Sunday, September 26, arrested a 14-year-old girl for killing her one-day-old baby by throwing the infant into the well. She was produced before the juvenile justice board and has been sent to a juvenile home.

The child's body was recovered from the well. The girl has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. After her arrest, the police found out the girl was a victim of sexual assault by her 21-year-old cousin, who also helped her in killing the infant.

The minor lived with her father, a daily wage labourer, and her mother had passed away a few years ago.

She broke down in front of the authorities and narrated how her cousin accused had raped her last October and forced her to have sexual intercourse with his friends. The horrific matter continued from October 2020 till May 2021.

Of the four friends, two were minors. All of them were taken into custody and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Hindustan Times reported.

The police informed that the cousin frequently visited the former's house in the village. In October, he assaulted her the first time. He later brought his friends and threatened her to life if she disclosed the incidents to anyone.

One day, she started experiencing abdominal pain and approached her brother, saying she might be expecting. The accused took her to a doctor who confirmed the pregnancy and also gave her abortion pills. But it did not work.

She gave birth to a pre-mature baby and threw the child the next day. It is still not found who helped to deliver the child, as the medical reports stated that she had got proper medical assistance.

Also Read: Telangana Family Forced To Make Public Toilet Their Home For 2 Yrs After House Collapses