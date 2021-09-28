Telangana Family Forced To Make Public Toilet Their Home For 2 Yrs After House Collapses

All section
Telangana,  28 Sep 2021 7:33 AM GMT

After facing the public's outrage, the panchayat decided to construct a house for the family. The foundation stone laying ceremony was also conducted last week.

A homeless family of four in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district lived, slept and cooked in a public toilet for the past two years after the family's house collapsed due to rainfall.

A daily wage labourer, Sujatha, stayed with her mother-in-law and two children in Balanagar Mandal, Thirumalagiri area. The majority of the members belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes reside there.

Her husband passed away seven years ago, and three years later, the home they lived in was washed away in the rainfall. The family moved to the community hall but were asked to vacate the premises. After being left out of all the options, the four found shelter in the government-built toilet and lived for two years.

Living Condition

The place cannot accommodate four people at the same time. So, Sujatha and the mother-in-law sleep outside and let the children sleep inside. On the days when it rains, she does not sleep and sit under a roof. The family puts a slab to cover the Indian-style commode in the toilet and put a gas stove over it to cook, The Print reported.

However, the village head, Kesili, said the Sujatha left the community hall on her will, as she wanted to stay separately. She said the family was also paid compensation for their house.

Family's Ordeal Was Unheard

Locals told the media that the family's plight was mentioned to the sarpanch, collector and several local politicians, but there had been no response. The villagers helped them with food, stocked them up when the coronavirus had hit the country, but there was no helping hand from the Panchayat and the MLA.

Good Days Ahead

After facing the public's outrage, the panchayat decided to construct a house for Sujatha's family at the same place, next to the toilet. The foundation stone laying ceremony was also conducted last week, the media reported. As of now, the family is staying in the toilet till the house is being built.

Reportedly, the Mahabubnagar District Administration has also issued compensation last year to the family. Local Sarpanch & Tah visited them and arranged ₹1 lakh.

