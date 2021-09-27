All section
India Sinks More Into Gender Gap, Unemployment Highest Among Women: Report

Credits: India Today (Representative)

India Sinks More Into Gender Gap, Unemployment Highest Among Women: Report

India,  27 Sep 2021 6:56 AM GMT

Among states, Haryana recorded the maximum number of female unemployment figures, with 78.97 per cent. Jammu and Kashmir stood second with 72.60 per cent, followed by Rajasthan with 65.31 per cent.

The recent statistical report by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) revealed that unemployment among women raimed higher than men, both in urban and rural areas.

According to the 17th volume of 'Unemployment in India' for May-August 2021, the national average unemployment rate was 8.57 per cent. For women, the average was 14.28 per cent, and men with 7.88 per cent.

The report analyses the data collected during household visits between May and August, Hindustan Times reported.

State-wise Figures

Among states, Haryana recorded the maximum number of female unemployment figures, with 78.97 per cent. Jammu and Kashmir stood second with 72.60 per cent, followed by Rajasthan with 65.31 per cent.

Among male figures, Haryana again was at the top of the list with 25.27 per cent, followed by Rajasthan, Delhi, Puducherry, etc.

Urban Women Worst Hit

Unemployment the figures are highest among the urban women than the ones residing in rural areas. The former has reported 92.1 per cent, than that of rural with 54.8 per cent.

Haryana and Rajasthan remained the two states to cross 20 per cent and consistently report in two-digit figures. Even in the recent report on crimes against women, Harayana was one of the states reporting the highest numbers, with over 995 complaints. Rajasthan also topped the charts for crimes against women.

Shrinking Job Opportunities

Speaking to NDTV, CMIE Managing Director Mahesh Vyas informed that nearly 15-lakh fewer job opportunities in August compared to July 2021. He said that the decline was maximum in the agriculture sector.

The national unemployment rate was also up by 8.32 per cent last month from 6.96 per cent in July.

Also Read: 'Shout With Anger, Demand 50% Reservation In Indian Judiciary': CJI Ramana To Women Lawyers

