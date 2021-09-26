All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Uttar Pradesh: In Mainpuri School, Scheduled Caste Students Asked To Keep Plates Separately, Wash Their Own Dishes

Image Credits: Pixabay

Caste Discrimination
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh: In Mainpuri School, Scheduled Caste Students Asked To Keep Plates Separately, Wash Their Own Dishes

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Uttar Pradesh,  26 Sep 2021 7:44 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Taking strict action, headmistress Garim Rajput was suspended and two cooks were also relieved of their duties after they refused to touch the utensils used by the SC students.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Recently, 60 out of the 80 children belonging to the Scheduled Caste community were compelled to keep their utensils apart and wash them on their own at Daudapur Government Primary School in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh.

The matter came to the limelight following a recent complaint against the school authorities. When officials visited the school, they discovered that the utensils used by these children for mid-day meals were kept separately on the premises and washed by the kids themselves. Taking strict action, headmistress Garim Rajput was suspended and two cooks were also relieved of their duties after they refused to touch the utensils used by the SC students, The Indian Express reported.

"The complaint was made by the husband of the newly elected sarpanch Manju Devi, which later came out to be true," Mainpuri Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Kamal Singh said.

"After receiving the complaint, a team was sent to the school to carry out an inspection," he said.

"The utensils used by the SC children were kept separately. During the visit, the cooks Somvati and Laxmi Devi said they could not touch the utensils of the Scheduled Caste students, can't work if they were forced to do so. They also used caste slurs," Singh said.

Discriminatory Behaviour

Sarpanch Manju Devi's husband Sahab Singh said some parents had informed him about the discriminatory behaviour earlier this month. "On September 18, I visited the school for a meeting. I saw the kitchen was dirty and that only 10-15 plates were kept there. I asked the cooks where the other thaalis were, they responded that the ones in the kitchen belonged to Backward and General Category students, while 50-60 thaalis were kept separately. I was informed that students belonging to Scheduled Castes were forced to wash their own dishes and keep them, as no one belonging to other castes was willing to touch them," Sahab Singh said.

He added that after complaining about the matter, local journalists and officials took this forward. While nearly 35 per cent of the village population is Dalit, the Thakurs make up a similar number, with the rest belonging to Backward Classes.

Also Read: Uttarakhand Forest Dept Arrests Man For Wildlife Smuggling, Rescues Dozens Of Turtles


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Caste discrimination 
Mainpuri School Incident 
Scheduled caste 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X