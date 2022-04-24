All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Does This JNU Hostel Have Free Accommodation For Muslims And Prohibits Hindus? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Image Credit: Facebook

World Affairs
The Logical Indian Crew

Does This JNU Hostel Have Free Accommodation For Muslims And Prohibits Hindus? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Delhi,  24 April 2022 9:35 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A photo is viral with claims that the building depicted is a hostel that was constructed by the Congress government in 2012 for JNU students from Jammu and Kashmir. The post claims that the hostel has 400 rooms and that no Hindu students or students from other religions can stay at the hostel.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A photo has gone viral across social media showing a building with the name J&K Hostel. The caption accompanying the viral photo claims that the building was constructed for JNU students from Jammu and Kashmir.

The claim has gone viral in the context of the recent violence that occurred on the JNU campus on Ram Navami. Members of ABVP and JNU clashed over the serving of meat in the Kavery hostel of JNU on the occasion of Ram Navami. Misinformation in relation to that incident circulated across social media as well.

Claim:

The photo carries a caption that claims that the building depicted is not a five-star hotel but is a hostel that was constructed by the Congress government in 2012 for JNU students from Jammu and Kashmir.

The post claims that the hostel has 400 rooms and that no Hindu students or students from other religions can stay at the hostel. Meanwhile, the post also claims that Muslim students would stay for free at the hostel allegedly at the expense of Indian taxpayers.

The text of the post reads, "This is not a five star hotel. This is hostel constructed by Congress government in 2012 for JNU students from J&K. It has 400 rooms. In this hostel no Hindus or other religion can stay. Islam students f on JK will stay free of cost and study here on the cost our whole Indian tax payers money. After completing the course, they will shout slogans against Indian nation. What a secular party is Congress?"

A Facebook user shared this post and wrote a caption which reads, "Atrocities of congress."

It is being widely shared on Facebook with similar claims.

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The photo being circulated is actually of Jamia Millia Islamia's J&K hostel. Also, the claim is misleading.

We conducted a reverse image search on the viral image through which we came across the following post on Facebook. The Facebook page, Kashmir Today, shared photos of the hostel from various angles. The caption reads that the J&K hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi was inaugurated.

We also found this post on Facebook which includes an image from another angle with the caption stating that the pictured building is J&K Hostel at Jamia Islamia.

We conducted keyword searches with the above information and came across this hostel manual for the year 2019-20 issued by Jamia Islamia. The manual carried this picture of the hostel along with details.

Image Credit: Hostel Manual (JMI)

The hostel manual mentions the Eligibility Criteria for admission into the J&K Hostel. The manual states that accommodation in the University Hostel is available only to bonafide students of full time courses.

The two other conditions are as follows:

b) Applicants must have secured a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate in the last qualifying examination.

c) As seats are limited in the hostels, students whose parents/spouses reside and work in Delhi/NCR are not necessarily eligible for the hostel accommodation.

The manual clearly states that admission to the hostel is purely on the basis of merit. The admission criteria do not mention religion or free accommodation on the basis of religion. The only exception for waiver of rent in the hostel is in the case of physically challenged students and whose parent's annual income is not above Rs 1.50 lakhs per annum.

Image Credit: Hostel Manual

We also came across this report by The Citizen which talked about a protest by girl students residing at the hostel. The report mentions that the hostel with a capacity for 700 students was inaugurated in 2017.

A Hindu report also states that the hostel was first conceptualized in 2012. The hostel is funded by Ministry of Home Affairs through a signed Memorandum of Agreement between Jamia Islamia university and J&K government.

As per the reports, the first preference for selection is given to girl students from J&K, followed by other students who stay at a distance of at least 1,000 km away from Delhi.

Conclusion:

In our investigation, we found that the hostel is not from the JNU campus but is located in Jamia Milia Islamia, Delhi. The hostel was inaugurated in 2017 under the rule of the BJP government and is funded by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Jamia Islamia University and the J&K government.

There is no free accommodation for Muslim students or students from Jammu and Kashmir in the hostel and admission is entirely on a merit basis. The only exception is in the case of physically challenged students within a certain income category. The first preference for admission to the girls' hostel is for female students from Jammu and Kashmir. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fake Pir Caught In India For Duping People? No, Viral Video Is From Pakistan

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
JNU 
Hostel 
Muslim 
Hindu 
Congress 
BJP 
Kashmiri Students 

Must Reads

Andhra Pradesh: 6 Teen Swimmers Finish Expedition Through 29-KM-Long Palk Strait In Record Time
Techno Giant Apple Partners With Local NGO To Protect, Conserve Mangroves Of Maharashtra
Does This JNU Hostel Have Free Accommodation For Muslims And Prohibits Hindus? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Surrogate Advertising: Exposing Double Standards Under The Garb Of Glitz And Glamour
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X