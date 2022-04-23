Fake Pir Caught In India For Duping People? No, Viral Video Is From Pakistan

A video of a fake Pir being busted by police is going viral on social media. In the viral video, some policemen can be seen digging inside a grave. Later in the excavation, it was found that a man was sitting beneath the grave. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that that a pir was arrested by the police in Punjab, India for fooling people.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "मुरीदो के पुकारने पर पीर साहब कबर से जवाब देते थे। जब पंजाब पुलिस को पता चला तो पीर साहब को आवाज समेत कब्र से बाहर निकाल लिया."

[English Translation: Pir Sahib used to answer his followers from the grave. When the Punjab Police came to know about it, Pir Sahib was taken out of the grave along with his voice.]

A Facebook user wrote, "मुरीदों के पुकारने पर पीर साहब मजार के अंदर से जवाब देते थे... मुसलमानों के साथ साथ मूर्ख हिंदुओ . की मन्नत पूरा करते थे. जब पंजाब पुलिस को पता चला तो पीर साहब को आवाज समेत कब्र से बाहर निकाल लिया."

[English Translation: Pir Sahib used to answer his followers from the grave. He used to fulfill wishes of Muslims along with fool Hindus. When the Punjab Police came to know about it, Pir Sahib was taken out of the grave along with his voice.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fake Peer arrested by Punjab Police for duping people.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Pakistan.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a tweet done by Adeel Raza, a Pakistani journalist dated back to 15 February 2020. According to the caption, viral video is of a fake Pir who was caught in Sialkot, Pakistan. In this video similar footage as viral video can be seen.

سیالکوٹ:تھانہ صدر کے علاقہ ونجل میں جعلی پیر کا زیر زمین چالیس روزہ چلے کا انکشاف



جعلی پیر مریدوں کی دعائوں میں چالیس روز کے لئے زیر زمین چلا گیا تھا

خود ساختہ قبر میں اتارے جانے اور پولیس کے قبر سے نکالنے کی فوٹیج



بظاہر قبر میں جاتا پیر زیر زمین کمرے سے برآمد ہوا pic.twitter.com/HLhfE3OFfH — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) February 15, 2020

Taking hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found a report related to the viral video on the official YouTube channel of Pakistan based News channel named 24 News HD dated 19 February 2020. According to the video report, the viral incident is from Sialkot city of Pakistan. A man who calledh himself a healer was playing with the faith of the people and extorting money from them in the name of 'black magic'. According to the report, the man had also deceived the people by saying that he would remain in the grave for 40 days without eating or drinking. However, it was found that he was staying in the grave with all the basic facilities. The fake pir had kept food and drink items with him.

According to the report of ARY News, Various tunnels were dug around the grave leading up to the one where the fake healer was residing. He was arrested by the police but later released on bail.

We also found another video in which the pir can be seen going inside the grave while his followers were crying and hugging him. Later, the Pakistan Police took him out from the grave and arrested him.

It is evident from our investigaton that the viral video is not from India but from Sialkot, Pakistan. A fake pir was arrested by Pakistan Police in year 2020 for duping people for extorting money in the name of 'black magic'. This video has nothing to do with India. Hence, the viral claim is false.

