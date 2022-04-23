All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Fake Pir Caught In India For Duping People? No, Viral Video Is From Pakistan

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Fake Pir Caught In India For Duping People? No, Viral Video Is From Pakistan

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Punjab,  23 April 2022 11:31 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video is not from India but from Sialkot, Pakistan. A fake pir was arrested by Pakistan Police in year 2020 for duping people in the name of 'black magic'.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video of a fake Pir being busted by police is going viral on social media. In the viral video, some policemen can be seen digging inside a grave. Later in the excavation, it was found that a man was sitting beneath the grave. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that that a pir was arrested by the police in Punjab, India for fooling people.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "मुरीदो के पुकारने पर पीर साहब कबर से जवाब देते थे। जब पंजाब पुलिस को पता चला तो पीर साहब को आवाज समेत कब्र से बाहर निकाल लिया."

[English Translation: Pir Sahib used to answer his followers from the grave. When the Punjab Police came to know about it, Pir Sahib was taken out of the grave along with his voice.]

A Facebook user wrote, "मुरीदों के पुकारने पर पीर साहब मजार के अंदर से जवाब देते थे... मुसलमानों के साथ साथ मूर्ख हिंदुओ . की मन्नत पूरा करते थे. जब पंजाब पुलिस को पता चला तो पीर साहब को आवाज समेत कब्र से बाहर निकाल लिया."

[English Translation: Pir Sahib used to answer his followers from the grave. He used to fulfill wishes of Muslims along with fool Hindus. When the Punjab Police came to know about it, Pir Sahib was taken out of the grave along with his voice.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Fake Peer arrested by Punjab Police for duping people.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Pakistan.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a tweet done by Adeel Raza, a Pakistani journalist dated back to 15 February 2020. According to the caption, viral video is of a fake Pir who was caught in Sialkot, Pakistan. In this video similar footage as viral video can be seen.

Taking hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found a report related to the viral video on the official YouTube channel of Pakistan based News channel named 24 News HD dated 19 February 2020. According to the video report, the viral incident is from Sialkot city of Pakistan. A man who calledh himself a healer was playing with the faith of the people and extorting money from them in the name of 'black magic'. According to the report, the man had also deceived the people by saying that he would remain in the grave for 40 days without eating or drinking. However, it was found that he was staying in the grave with all the basic facilities. The fake pir had kept food and drink items with him.

According to the report of ARY News, Various tunnels were dug around the grave leading up to the one where the fake healer was residing. He was arrested by the police but later released on bail.

We also found another video in which the pir can be seen going inside the grave while his followers were crying and hugging him. Later, the Pakistan Police took him out from the grave and arrested him.

It is evident from our investigaton that the viral video is not from India but from Sialkot, Pakistan. A fake pir was arrested by Pakistan Police in year 2020 for duping people for extorting money in the name of 'black magic'. This video has nothing to do with India. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Remains Of Temple Found During The Demolition Of The One Minar Mosque In Raichur, Karnataka? Old Image Revived With Misleading Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Pir 
Punjab 
India 
Pakistan 
Black Magic 
Video 

Must Reads

Fake Pir Caught In India For Duping People? No, Viral Video Is From Pakistan
Does This Video Show Muslims Celebrating After Khargone Violence? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Special Marriage! Surrendered Maoist Couple Ties Knot In Odisha, Police Makes All Arrangements
Here's How On This Day In 1984, American Scientist Disclosed AIDS Virus And Made A Premature Promise
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X