First G20 Religion Forum Held In Indonesia, Aims To Quell Ideas of Radical Islam

Others/World,  5 Nov 2022 11:20 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-11-05T18:13:11+05:30check update history

The two-day event organised by Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), one of Indonesia's most significant Islamic think tanks, began on November 2 in Bali, the Indonesian capital.

The intergovernmental G20 Religion Forum (R20), which will take place concurrently with the annual G20 Summit, aims to 'quell the ideas of radical Islam and extremism and encourage moderatism.'

The two-day event organised by Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), one of Indonesia's most significant Islamic think tanks, began on November 2 in Bali, the Indonesian capital. The event commenced almost two weeks before the G20 Summit, which is also set to take place here on November 15 and 16.

'India Will Have 310 Million Muslims By 2050'

In a speech addressed to several global religious leaders, a National Executive Member of the RSS and a former General Secretary of the BJP, Ram Madhav, said, "With 180 million Muslims today and 310 million by the end of 2050, India is set to overtake Indonesia as the nation with the largest population of Muslims. India is a country that doesn't just tolerate or respect diversity but celebrates it."

The RSS member praised the Summit as a significant and unique initiative and noted that it was not just an event that focused on religion, but a humanity-focused event. These issues—such as climate change, terrorism, war, disharmony, starvation, and poverty—need to be addressed by spiritual, cultural, and religious leaders in addition to government officials, reported The Hindu.

India To Host Second R20 Summit

India will host the second R20 Summit in 2023 following the G20 framework. The G20 will be presided over by India from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The Muslim World League's top officials believe that the R20 Summit in India will aid in the spread of the message of religious harmony to the world.

According to the CEO of the Center for Civilizational Values, C. Holland Taylor, India has the second-largest number of Muslims and Hindus worldwide. He said, "So, the summit also presents an opportunity for Indonesia and India to revitalise their historical and cultural links. Both are important nations with the highest populations of Muslims and Hindus. The Summit will certainly be as successful as the one we're organising this year in Bali."

Also Read: 'Light Up Bicycle': Know About This Organisation's Unique Campaign, Which Encourages Sustainable Mobility

