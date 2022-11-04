All section
Caste discrimination
Light Up Bicycle: Know About This Organisations Unique Campaign, Which Encourages Sustainable Mobility

Image Credit- Green Pencil Foundation

Sustainability

'Light Up Bicycle': Know About This Organisation's Unique Campaign, Which Encourages Sustainable Mobility

Telangana,  4 Nov 2022 4:36 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

The Green Pencil Foundation's campaign aims to encourage sustainable mobility to combat the air pollution brought on by Diwali. According to the founder, their primary goal was to inspire youth and spread a message to society.

The Green Pencil Foundation collaborated with Greenpeace India and organised a 'Light Up Bicycle' drive during Diwali. The campaign was launched in Hyderabad and many other cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Mysore, and Bangalore, to promote intelligent and sustainable mobility to fight pollution and climate change.

Inspiring People To Use Bicycles

Thousands of individuals from more than a hundred cities in India participated in the campaign. The Hyderabad Campaign is led by the Green Pencil Foundation's City Head, Trisha Panjala.

"We are witnessing high levels of pollution around us. People have also started using motor cars for short distances if mobility is what we're focusing on. Pollution can be decreased by switching to bicycles, especially for shorter distances, and it can help fight climate change and preserve green spaces are two benefits," stated Panjala.

The young volunteers inspired individuals to use bicycles for short distances of up to 10 kilometres.

Youth Pledged To Adopt Cycle As Mode Of Commute

The drive volunteers lighted up the Bicycles with the help of LED Lights, which they also decorated with balloons and flowers. Hyderabad volunteers included Koushik Patel, Suraj, Tarun, Abhivarma and others.

While talking to The Logical Indian, the founder of the Green Pencil Foundation, Sandeep Khanda, said, "Our significant motive was mass youth mobilisation and to inspire them to join us in this war of climate change, in which we succeeded as hundreds of youths pledged with us to adopt cycle as a mode of commute for a shorter distance."

He added, "Changing to bicycles can be a great solution for boosting physical and financial status too. So we all youth changemakers want to request you all to adopt a bicycle this New Year for the change. Our little efforts can make a big difference in society."

Also Read: Sanitary Worker From Andhra Pradesh Wins Gold In Powerlifting, Seeks Govt Support To Continue



