Caste discrimination
Sanitary Worker From Andhra Pradesh Wins Gold In Powerlifting, Seeks Govt Support To Continue

Image Credit- The New Indian Express

Uplifting
Sanitary Worker From Andhra Pradesh Wins Gold In Powerlifting, Seeks Govt Support To Continue

Andhra Pradesh,  2 Nov 2022 9:50 AM GMT

According to the Gold medallist Arji Balakrishna, powerlifting is an expensive sport; thus, he has been expecting financial support from the State government to help him reach greater heights in the sport.

A sanitation worker Arji Balakrishna, for the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation, despite all the chances against him, won in the 74 kg division of the National Seniors and Masters Classic Powerlifting Championship held in Maharashtra from October 12 to 16.

Balakrishna has so far competed in 25 state-level powerlifting competitions and won medals in 23 district championships. He cleans silt from city drains during the day and works out at the gym in the evening.

Gets Support From District Administration

The District Collector Madhavi Latha celebrated the gold medalist on October 28 at the Collectorate. The collector commended his effort and dedication and assured him that the district administration would support him in every way.

Arji Balakrishna stated, "I am an optimist, and I finish my work and then go to the gym to work out. Satyanarayana, my trainer at Sai Power Gym, and Satish, my volleyball coach, have supported me and assisted me in overcoming obstacles."

'Could Not Complete Studies Due To Poverty'

Balakrishna had hoped that the State government would provide financial support and aid him in reaching higher goals in the sport, as per The New Indian Express.

He asked for help from the government and corporate agencies, saying that he had studied up until Class 10 but could not continue because of poverty. He wants to avoid money coming in between his passion for powerlifting.

The gold medallist said that it is tough to manage expenses because powerlifting is expensive. He is just a regular employee under contract earning ₹ 15,000 per month. Because he also has a family to support, there have been days when he hasn't received a single penny. The costumes he bought cost ₹ 22,000, which his friends lent him.

Also Read: In Support Of UAPA, PM Modi Says Naxalism With 'Gun Or Pen Must Be Uprooted'


