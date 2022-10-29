All section
In Support Of UAPA, PM Modi Says Naxalism With Gun Or Pen Must Be Uprooted

Image Credit: Unsplash and Facebook/Narendra Modi (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

In Support Of UAPA, PM Modi Says Naxalism With 'Gun Or Pen Must Be Uprooted'

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Haryana,  29 Oct 2022 7:08 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-10-29T12:41:57+05:30

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The PM emphasised spreading awareness against fake news and added that a small piece of fake news could challenge law and order, and individuals must fact-check before forwarding messages on media platforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while emphasising the internal security of the country on October 28, stated that India needs to beat threats arising from Naxalism- both "pen-wielding and gun-totting".

During a recent video conference at the Chintan Shivir of home ministers of states being hosted in Haryana's Surajkund, PM Modi said: "In past few years, all governments have acted responsibly to demolish ground network of terror. We need to handle it by combining our forces. We will have to defeat all forms of Naxalism - be it gun-totting or pen-wielding, we will have to find a solution for all of them."

Against Naxalism!

The PM emphasised spreading awareness against fake news and added that a small piece of fake news could challenge law and order, and individuals must fact-check before forwarding messages on media platforms, Times Of India reported.

Modi also stated that for the safety and rights of the law-abiding people of India, stringent action against negative forces is our responsibility, and even a piece of small fake news can kick up a storm across the country.

Furthermore, he said citizens must be aware of mechanisms to cross-check messages/news before forwarding them. He highlighted the significance of having an intelligent law and order system par with advanced technologies and that agencies must be ten steps ahead of the crime world.

Keeping Up With Technology!

With the introduction of the 5G technology across the country, PM Modi stated there is set to be a major improvement in the automatic number plate and facial recognition technology, CCTV and drone technology. He added that technology not only helps prevent crimes but also assists in crime investigation.

Meanwhile, PM also stated that there is a need for a positive perspective and called for the immediately improved synergy between the police stations with rapport, cooperation, and a streamlined mechanism.

To enhance the efficiency of the cops and boost law and order, the Prime Minister added that the interconnectedness between the cops of different states is also an important aspect.

Also Read: Top Cities In China Double Down On Lockdown Curbs As COVID Outbreaks Widen Again, Wuhan Among Worst Hit

Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
