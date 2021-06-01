China Reports First Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu

China reported the world's first human infection of the H10N3 bird flu strain on Tuesday. However, it said that the risk of it spreading widely among people was low,

The case was recorded from East China's Jiangsu province. The patient is a 41-year-old man from Zhenjiang, a city in Jigansu province. He had fever and other symptoms on April 23 and was admitted to a medical institute for treatment on April 28, reported Global Times.

Low Pathogenic Virus

The entire genetic analysis of the virus obtained from the patient showed that he tested positive for the H10N3 virus, making him the first human case of H10N3, reported the newspaper.

The country's National Health Commission said the risk of large-scale spread is extremely low. The panel noted that the man was in a stable condition and his close contacts had reported no "abnormalities". It described the virus as low pathogenic- less likely to death or severe infection- in birds.

What Measures Are Authorities Taking?

The NHC has instructed Jiangsu to carry out relevant epidemic prevention and control measures. All close contacts of the patient have been put under medical observation. Local authorities have conducted emergency monitoring, with no abnormalities found so far.

The public has been asked to avoid contact with sick or dead poultry and to try to avoid direct contact with live poultry.

