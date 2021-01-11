Delhi, Maharashtra Confirm Bird Flu Outbreak; Nine States Affected So Far: 10 Points

Delhi and Maharashtra have confirmed Avian Influenza (bird flu) amid nationwide efforts to contain the spread. So far, nine states have been affected by the spread of bird flu after thousands of birds dropped dead.
- The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture has called senior officials of the Ministry of Animal Husbandry to examine the availability of animal vaccines in the country.
- Haryana has reported the highest number of bird deaths; over 4 lakh birds have died in the last few weeks. Culling of over 1.6 lakh birds at five poultry farms began in Panchkula district on Saturday.
- Avian influenza has officially hit Delhi after eight of the 109 samples sent for testing were positive. Delhi has banned import of live birds and the biggest wholesale poultry market in Ghazipur has shut down temporarily.
- Maharashtra's Parbhani has become the epicenter after about 800 poultry birds died in the last two days. "It has been confirmed in Murumba village. There are about eight poultry farms and 8,000 birds. We have given orders of culling those poultry birds," Deepak Madhukar Munglikar, District Collector said.
- In Kerala, tens of thousands of birds were culled last week after 12,000 ducks died of bird flu. Sale of poultry has been regulated only in the affected parts.
- Himachal Pradesh reported deaths of more than 2,000 birds at Pong Dam sanctuary. Slaughter, sale, purchase and export of any poultry birds, fish and their related products, have been banned in Kangra district.
- Chief secretaries of states and union territories have been ordered to monitor the situation and also track water bodies, bird markets, zoos, poultry farms.
- States have also been asked to ensure availability of PPE kits and accessories to be used to cull birds
- The government has also clarified that the disease is "zoonotic" but infection in humans has not been reported in India.
- India reported the first outbreak of Avian Influenza in 2006. "Bird flu viruses have been circulating worldwide for centuries with four known major outbreaks recorded in the last century," the centre said in a statement.
