'They Come To India Because They Are Hungry', Says Amit Shah, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Calls It 'Unacceptable'

Replying to Amit Shah's comment, the Foreign Minister said Bangladesh is better now, and almost 90 per cent of the people in Bangladesh use fairly good latrines, over 50 per cent of people in India do not have proper toilets.

On Tuesday night (April 13, 2021), Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen slammed Home Minister Amit Shah's remark about Bangladeshi infiltrators. Shah's knowledge of Bangladesh, he said, was "very limited." He went on to say that such comments are "unacceptable" given the two countries' strong relations. He added that such comments lead to misunderstanding, reports Dhaka-based Daily Prothom Alo. India's Home Minister had said Bangladeshi people are poorer and that is why they infiltrate to India.

Momen said, "There are many wise people in this world, some who don't want to see even after looking, they don't want to understand even after knowing about it. But, if he (Shah) has said that, I would say that his knowledge about Bangladesh is limited. Nobody dies of hunger in Bangladesh. There are no Monga." Monga is the term for seasonal hunger and poverty in the northern district of Bangladesh.

Additionally, Momen claimed that Bangladesh was doing relatively better than India on the grounds like employment. Over a lakh Indians work in Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, nearly 90% of the population uses decent latrines, while in India, more than half of the population does not have access to toilets. We do not need to go to India."

Momen was referring to Amit Shah's comment on the Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika that the poor people of Bangladesh come to India as even now they do not get enough to eat in their own country. Shah was responding to a question about why Bangladeshis are infiltrating the country. The BJP has promised to stop infiltration if voted to power in the West Bengal elections.

