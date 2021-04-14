Trending

Four men were shot down by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during the fourth phase of Assembly elections on April 10 in Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

West Bengal   |   14 April 2021 12:25 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-04-14T21:51:16+05:30
Writer : Anchal Rana | Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
West Bengal Government To Launch Investigation On Cooch Behar Killings

Image Credit: Punjab Kesari

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (14 April 2021) paid a visit to the deceased's families in Cooch Behar Killings, wherein four men were shot down by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during the fourth phase of Assembly elections on April 10. She affirmed that there will be an investigation to shed light on the matter and penalize the culprits.

Mamata Banerjee lamented how she could not meet the next of the deceased's kin beforehand on account of the 72-hour long ban on entry of political leaders to Cooch Behar as an aftermath of the mishappening.

"Our inquiry will track everyone responsible for the cold-blooded killing and ensure they are punished as per law", she said.

The families have been making allegations that the central forces blatantly shot the villagers queued up outside Booth 126 for no justified reason. They claim that there was no mob attacking the CISF as projected by the media. Albeit such assertion by villagers, the Election Commission's special police observer has upheld that CISF had to open fire to defend against a violent mob, reported Newslaundry.

Ms Banerjee also declared that justice would be brought to Ananda Burman, an 18-year-old first-time voter who was gunned down right outside of polling both in the same district.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Anchal Rana

Anchal Rana

Remote Intern

I am a history enthusiast. I like star-gazing, mountains, reverie and my headspace. Unabashedly an anime lover. I don’t read but write poetry. Books are a relief. Curious to learn the unknown. Prefer the countryside and tea. Above all an aesthete.

Kishan Rao

Kishan Rao

Associate Manager, Growth and Expansion

He believes in the philosophy of it is not a race to win but to create his own track. He has his opinions and realizes that every day is a learning.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

