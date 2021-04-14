West Bengal Government To Launch Investigation On Cooch Behar Killings

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (14 April 2021) paid a visit to the deceased's families in Cooch Behar Killings, wherein four men were shot down by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during the fourth phase of Assembly elections on April 10. She affirmed that there will be an investigation to shed light on the matter and penalize the culprits.

Mamata Banerjee lamented how she could not meet the next of the deceased's kin beforehand on account of the 72-hour long ban on entry of political leaders to Cooch Behar as an aftermath of the mishappening.

"Our inquiry will track everyone responsible for the cold-blooded killing and ensure they are punished as per law", she said.

The families have been making allegations that the central forces blatantly shot the villagers queued up outside Booth 126 for no justified reason. They claim that there was no mob attacking the CISF as projected by the media. Albeit such assertion by villagers, the Election Commission's special police observer has upheld that CISF had to open fire to defend against a violent mob, reported Newslaundry.

Ms Banerjee also declared that justice would be brought to Ananda Burman, an 18-year-old first-time voter who was gunned down right outside of polling both in the same district.

