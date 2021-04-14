As Bodies Pile Up In Crematoriums, Madhya Pradesh Official Data On COVID Deaths Look Suspicious

Trending

The official number of recorded deaths in Madhya Pradesh fails to justify the scenes at the crematoriums and burial grounds. People say that they have not come across such sites ever since the Bhopal Gas tragedy.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   14 April 2021 11:23 AM GMT
Writer : Kathakali Dutta | Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credit: NDTV

The official number of recorded deaths issued by the Madhya Pradesh Government fails to justify the scenes at the crematoriums and burial grounds. Bodies piling up in the crematoriums and burial grounds hint towards a surpass of deaths due to Covid.

The Bhadbhada crematorium in Bhopal particularly saw heart-wrenching sites of deaths. People say that they have not come across such sites ever since the infamous Bhopal Gas tragedy. Ambulances were seen lined up outside crematoriums, and people had to even wait at the roadside for their turns to proceed for the cremation procedure.

As the crematorium workers struggle to cope up with the daily count of cremations, they also run out of wood. The Bhadbhada crematorium alone required 100-150 quintals of wood on a daily basis as 40-45 bodies are brought every day for cremation, said Rais Khan, a worker at the said crematorium, reported NDTV.

On a day when the Health Bulletin mentioned to have recorded 37 deaths due to Covid in the entire state, there were 37 bodies cremated in the Bhadbhada crematorium of Bhopal alone. In addition to this, the death records for the previous five days also appear to be skeptical.

On the 8th of April, the official Health Bulletin reported 27 deaths in the entire state, whereas there were 41 cremations in Bhopal alone under the Covid-19 protocol. Similarly, on 9th and 10th April, the official Health Bulletin reported 23 and 24 covid related deaths, but 35 and 56 bodies were cremated respectively in Bhopal. On April 11th, as many as 68 bodies were cremated in Bhopal, whereas the state records displayed 24 deaths in Madhya Pradesh. On 12th April as well, the Official records showed 37 covid related deaths in the state for 59 cremations taking place in Bhopal.

The Madhya Pradesh Government, however, denied any such under-reporting of deaths while Medical education Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "The Government has no intention of hiding the death count, we will not get any award by doing so."

Contributors

Writer Editor Creatives
Kathakali Dutta

Kathakali Dutta

Remote Intern

Kathakali Dutta is a second semester student of the Master of Communication and Journalism (Integrated) programme at the School of Mass Communication, KIIT Deemed University, Bhubaneswar.

Kishan Rao

Kishan Rao

Associate Manager, Growth and Expansion

He believes in the philosophy of it is not a race to win but to create his own track. He has his opinions and realizes that every day is a learning.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

