As Bodies Pile Up In Crematoriums, Madhya Pradesh Official Data On COVID Deaths Look Suspicious

The official number of recorded deaths issued by the Madhya Pradesh Government fails to justify the scenes at the crematoriums and burial grounds. Bodies piling up in the crematoriums and burial grounds hint towards a surpass of deaths due to Covid.

The Bhadbhada crematorium in Bhopal particularly saw heart-wrenching sites of deaths. People say that they have not come across such sites ever since the infamous Bhopal Gas tragedy. Ambulances were seen lined up outside crematoriums, and people had to even wait at the roadside for their turns to proceed for the cremation procedure.



As the crematorium workers struggle to cope up with the daily count of cremations, they also run out of wood. The Bhadbhada crematorium alone required 100-150 quintals of wood on a daily basis as 40-45 bodies are brought every day for cremation, said Rais Khan, a worker at the said crematorium, reported NDTV.



On a day when the Health Bulletin mentioned to have recorded 37 deaths due to Covid in the entire state, there were 37 bodies cremated in the Bhadbhada crematorium of Bhopal alone. In addition to this, the death records for the previous five days also appear to be skeptical.



On the 8th of April, the official Health Bulletin reported 27 deaths in the entire state, whereas there were 41 cremations in Bhopal alone under the Covid-19 protocol. Similarly, on 9th and 10th April, the official Health Bulletin reported 23 and 24 covid related deaths, but 35 and 56 bodies were cremated respectively in Bhopal. On April 11th, as many as 68 bodies were cremated in Bhopal, whereas the state records displayed 24 deaths in Madhya Pradesh. On 12th April as well, the Official records showed 37 covid related deaths in the state for 59 cremations taking place in Bhopal.



The Madhya Pradesh Government, however, denied any such under-reporting of deaths while Medical education Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "The Government has no intention of hiding the death count, we will not get any award by doing so."



