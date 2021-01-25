Uttar Pradesh Launches Free Coaching Program For UPSC, NEET, JEE Aspirants

In a bid to help students taking competitive examinations, and encourage student participation, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, January 24, announced a statewide free coaching facility program.

The coaching classes will prepare students for examinations like the UPSC, NEET, IIT-JEE, NDA, CDS etc.

Named as 'Abhyudaya', the program will start from the upcoming Basant Panchmi, the day when people worship the goddess of learning, Saraswati.

Speaking at the 71st Uttar Pradesh Sthapna Divas (Foundation Day), the CM said that the educational institutions would be used for providing this facility to students, and for the same, a panel too would be formed, reported The Indian Express.

"In the first phase, it will be in 18 divisional headquarters of the state, where coaching will be imparted physically and virtually. Officials will also devote their time and experts will also be posted there," The CM was quoted as saying.

Adityanath also announced to institute a new award - UP Gaurav Samman to recognise 'exceptional people' who have worked for the welfare of the state and gave UP a distinctive name in several fields, including technology, culture and sports.

On the occasion of the foundation day, Adityanath spoke about the improvement in the state's law and order situation. "UP has been the focal point of India's Independence and has led the country in every field. For the past few years, it carried an image of 'Danga (riot) Pradesh' and 'Apradh (crime) Pradesh'. However, we have successfully shunned that image by ensuring a strict law and order since 2017. UP has become a model for law and order, employment and investment."

The state is not implementing stringent actions against the criminals and mafia, but against professional and dynastic (Khandani) criminals as well. "As a result, today investors are eager to come to UP to invest here and set up their industries," he added.

