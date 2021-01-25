On the occasion of the 11th National Voters' Day, January 25, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will introduce the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card). Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC program and the digital voter ID cards among five new voters.

The e-EPIC is being launched to mark the anniversary of the poll body. With this, India would have voters' identity cards in digital formats for the first time, like the other identity cards, including the Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence etc.

The card will be available in a PDF format. In the first phase, only new voters would be able to download the digital voter cards. For the rest, the digital copies will be available from next month.

According to The Mint report, these digital cards can also be stored on Digilocker. The card will be carrying a secured OR code. The digitisation will help avoid the delay in getting voter ID cards, provide faster delivery and easy accessibility.

National Voters' Day

Every year, January 25 is observed as National Voters' Day to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission in 1950. The poll body says the main purpose of the celebration is to maximise the new voters' enrolment and encourage them to exercise their right.

"Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilised to spread awareness among voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD functions," the ECI official statement read.

Since the first general election in 1951, the country has adopted the principles of universal adult franchise. Once every five years, citizens vote and elect representatives to the national, state and local legislative bodies.

2021 theme

This year's theme is 'Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed'. The theme "envisages active and participative voters during elections. It also focuses on ECI's commitment towards conducting elections safely during the COVID-19 pandemic".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion appreciated the ECI's contribution in strengthening India's democratic fabric and ensuring smooth conduct of elections.

National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections. This is also a day to spread awareness on the need of ensuring voter registration, particularly among the youth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2021

Various leaders took to Twitter observing the anniversary and urged the citizens to participate and exercise their voting right.



On the occasion of #NationalVotersDay, I urge all voters to pledge to exercise the power of their vote and be a part of the change that you wish to see in forming a New India. pic.twitter.com/x6e6vtOqS5 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 25, 2021

मैं सभी देशवासियों को 'राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस' की बधाई देता हूँ और आशा करता हूँ कि हम सब मिलकर, अपने देश में लोकतंत्र को मजबूत बनाने के लिए अपना योगदान निरंतर देते रहेंगे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2021

Valuing our democratic ideals.

On #NationalVotersDay, urge active & informed participation from voters, especially the youth. Appreciate @ECISVEEP's remarkable contribution towards conducting smooth and safe elections during Covid times. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 25, 2021





Also Read: Arnab Goswami Paid Me $12,000, Rs 40 Lakh To Fix TRPs: Ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta