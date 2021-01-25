Trending

National Voters' Day: Election Commission Launches Digital Voter-ID Cards; PM Modi Lauds EC's 'Remarkable Contribution'

The digital voter ID card is being launched to mark the anniversary of the poll body. With this, India would have voters' identity cards in digital formats for the first time.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   25 Jan 2021 8:40 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath
National Voters Day: Election Commission Launches Digital Voter-ID Cards; PM Modi Lauds ECs Remarkable Contribution

On the occasion of the 11th National Voters' Day, January 25, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will introduce the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card). Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC program and the digital voter ID cards among five new voters.

The e-EPIC is being launched to mark the anniversary of the poll body. With this, India would have voters' identity cards in digital formats for the first time, like the other identity cards, including the Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence etc.

The card will be available in a PDF format. In the first phase, only new voters would be able to download the digital voter cards. For the rest, the digital copies will be available from next month.

According to The Mint report, these digital cards can also be stored on Digilocker. The card will be carrying a secured OR code. The digitisation will help avoid the delay in getting voter ID cards, provide faster delivery and easy accessibility.

National Voters' Day

Every year, January 25 is observed as National Voters' Day to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission in 1950. The poll body says the main purpose of the celebration is to maximise the new voters' enrolment and encourage them to exercise their right.

"Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilised to spread awareness among voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD functions," the ECI official statement read.

Since the first general election in 1951, the country has adopted the principles of universal adult franchise. Once every five years, citizens vote and elect representatives to the national, state and local legislative bodies.

2021 theme

This year's theme is 'Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed'. The theme "envisages active and participative voters during elections. It also focuses on ECI's commitment towards conducting elections safely during the COVID-19 pandemic".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion appreciated the ECI's contribution in strengthening India's democratic fabric and ensuring smooth conduct of elections.

Various leaders took to Twitter observing the anniversary and urged the citizens to participate and exercise their voting right.


Also Read: Arnab Goswami Paid Me $12,000, Rs 40 Lakh To Fix TRPs: Ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian