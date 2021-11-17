All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Supreme Court Expresses Displeasure Over Centres Approach For Community Kitchen Scheme

Photo Credit: ANI

Welfare Schemes
The Logical Indian Crew

Supreme Court Expresses Displeasure Over Centre's Approach For Community Kitchen Scheme

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  17 Nov 2021 1:28 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

A Community Kitchen is a group of people who meet regularly to plan, cook and share healthy, affordable meals. Community Kitchens Groups are for everyone and can be run anywhere there is a kitchen.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Apex Court on November 16 expressed its staunch displeasure over the Centre's response on framing pan India policy to implement a community kitchen scheme and granted three weeks to hold a meeting with states and produce a comprehensive plan to approach the scheme.

According to the reports of NDTV, the top court heard a PIL seeing directions to the Centre, States and Union Territories to formulate a scheme for a community kitchen to combat hunger and malnutrition.

The court said that the Centre approach in framing the scheme was an arbitrary one. The affidavit did not have an actionable plan consisting of the information that is already available "You are extracting information. It does not say what fund you have collected and what you are doing etc. We wanted a uniform model from the Centre. You have to ask the states. Not to collect information like police," the bench had stated at the outset.

'This Is The Last Warning'

The court also irked over the filing of the affidavit by an Under Secretary of the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Administration. "This is the last warning I am going to give to the Government of India. Your Under-Secretary files this affidavit. Why cannot a secretary-level officer file the affidavit? You have to respect the institutions. We say something, and you write something. This has been told several times earlier," the CJI said.

The PIL was filed by Social Activists Anun Dhawan, Ishann Dhawan, and Kunjana Singh had also sought a direction to the Centre for creating a national food grid for those people who are falling outside the public distribution scheme. Furthermore, the plea also referred to the state-funded community kitchens which are run in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Jharkhand that serve meals in hygienic conditions at subsidized rates.

What Are Community Kitchens, And How They Can Help

A Community Kitchen is a group of people who meet regularly to plan, cook and share healthy, affordable meals. Community Kitchens Groups are for everyone and can be run anywhere there is a kitchen (churches, schools, neighbourhood houses, community health services, workplaces, Men's Sheds etc.)

The community kitchens could play a vital role in mitigating the problem of malnutrition and lowering the deaths due to hunger as these community kitchens provide healthy meals for free at prices lower than the market price. Community kitchen is already a successful plan in various other states of the country.

Also Read: Cricket Icon Sachin Tendulkar Takes Responsibility Of Educating Tribal Children In Madhya Pradesh Village

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shweta Singh
Community kitchen 
SupremeCourt 
Supreme court displeasure 
Affidavit 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X