Cricket Icon Sachin Tendulkar Takes Responsibility Of Educating Tribal Children In Madhya Pradesh Village

Former Team India cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar arrived in Indore on November 16, where his foundation is helping Seva Kutir school in Sehore and the under-construction school and hostel in Dewas, which is presently being run by an NGO for the tribals.

The 'God Of Cricket' is constructing the school and hostel in Dewas in memory of his father Professor Ramesh Tendulkar, who passed away in May 1999.

During his visit, Sachin also sought info from the CEO of Parivaar Education Society, Siddharth Parmar. After that, the 48-year-old paid a visit to Shri Ramakrishna Vivekananda Seva Kutir, where children are being provided with education and meals twice a day.

Sewaniya Village

In Sewaniya village, kids are given education and meals twice by the NGO at the Seva Kutir. Numerous such as 'Seva Kutirs' are operational currently in 13 different districts of Madhya Pradesh, which were first set up by the founder of the NGO Vinayak Lohani in West Bengal.

Tendulkar, who arrived at Sewaniya village in Sehore district, also spoke to the children studying there and provided them with his autograph while posing for photos with them. Later, he also played some cricket with the kids of the village.

'They Are The Future Of The Country'

"We are helping to build a school and hostel in Sandalpur, about 2,300 students will be able to live and study here over a span of 10 years. Children aged between 4 and 16 years will be given proper guidance. Apart from this, there will be arrangements for food with a proper nutrition plan. They are the future of the country," Sachin told news agency ANI.

The 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup winner further added that the children in the village will be provided with all possible help from him, his wife Anjali and his foundation.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sachin posted a couple of photographs from his visit and wrote: "Always a privilege to play for #TeamIndia - on the field or off it. Was satisfying to visit our seva kutirs & free residential school we are building in partnership with Parivaar. Our children can make this world better & brighter. We just have to ensure all of them get equal opportunities."

