30-Yr-Old Non-Smoker Hospitalised In Delhi With Low O2 Levels, Doctors Blame 'Poor Air Quality': Report

A Delhiite with reportedly zero records of smoking or respiratory problems has been tested with a form of asthma which doctors are pointing towards the rapid increase in air pollution levels in the national capital. According to the latest India Today reports, the above-mentioned patient was admitted to Dwarka's Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital's emergency ward last month with breathing difficulty and low oxygen levels.

The Toll Of Poor Air Quality

Doctors have stated that at the time of his admission, the 30-year-old was allegedly suffering from dry cough, throat irritation, and breathlessness already. However, he showed signs of fever or any other symptoms of active infection. Later, the man was diagnosed with eosinophilic asthma, a form of asthma that results in inflammation of the respiratory system.





"On examination, his blood levels showed eosinophilia which is suggestive of an allergy that caused a flare-up of bronchial asthma due to poor air quality containing several allergens and toxins," Dr Akshay Budhraja, a consulting pulmonologist at the hospital in Dwarka, has been quoted as saying by the publication.



Big Worrying Signs

The air quality in Delhi has been in the 'very poor' category with an air quality index (AQI) of 390, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) under the Ministry of Earth Science report last week.

Citizens in the national capital inhale the worst air between November 1 and November 15 every year, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee. The city has also clocked severe air quality on six of the last eight days after Diwali.

Noida (488), Ghaziabad (486), Greater Noida (478), Faridabad (460), and Gurgaon (448) also recorded severe air quality at 4 pm on November 13.

For context, AQI between zero and 50 is considered as "good", 51 and 100 is considered "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 as "severe".

