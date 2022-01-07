All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
MP: Officer Forged 3500 Marriages On Paper, Siphoned Off Rs 18.52 Crore During COVID

Cr- Pixabay 1 & 2

Welfare Schemes
The Logical Indian Crew

MP: Officer Forged 3500 Marriages On Paper, Siphoned Off Rs 18.52 Crore During COVID

Dimpal Gulwani

Writer: Dimpal Gulwani

Dimpal Gulwani

Dimpal Gulwani

Remote Intern

She is an Multimedia Journalism student, currently pursuing the course at Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Her interests is on reporting, editing, working on Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, InDesign, Audacity.

See article by Dimpal Gulwani

Madhya Pradesh,  7 Jan 2022 12:27 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Suspicious mass marriages during COVID restrictions indicated that the money under the marriage scheme was siphoned off with fraudulent entries on paper.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The police have booked an officer in Madhya Pradesh (MP) to forge 3500 marriages on papers and siphon off around Rs 18.52 crore from the state exchequer under a marriage assistance scheme that provides financial assistance. The matter came into light when the accused Shobhit Tripathi, the then Chief Executive Officer of Sironj, was called out by Umakant Sharma, a ruling party MLA, during the winter session of the MP assembly.

The mass marriages were prohibited during lockdown periods imposed post-March 2020, but Tripathi fraudulently entered a record of 3500 marriages on papers from April 2020 to June 2021. Tripathi is a close associate of a senior minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan led MP government.

An officer from the Economic Offence Wing of MP police told News18 that some of the people mentioned in the fraudulent list were already married. Further, a few names in the list of beneficiaries were those who never applied for the benefits under the marriage scheme. Henceforth, the officer was booked, and EoW of MP police lodged an FIR against him on Thursday.

What Does The Scheme Offer?

Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana scheme is a state-sponsored scheme to provide financial assistance for the marriages of girls from financially weaker sections. It offers Rs 51000 financial aid in mass marriage functions to each wedding. The break-up of this amount allots Rs 43000 to the couple, Rs 5000 to the girl's family for arrangement and Rs 3000 to the organization that looks after the marriage function. Hence, suspicious mass marriages on papers when disallowed due to Covid restrictions indicated that the officer siphoned off Rs 18.52 crore under the scheme.

MLA Umakant Sharma had voiced the issue of 6000 marriages in the Sironj block in the assembly's winter session. He had pointed out the misappropriation of Rs 30 crores from the scheme. Assembly speaker Girish Gautam then guided the state government to look into the matter to prevent such corrupt practices. The officer was suspended in the case on January 4 and was then booked by the police on Thursday.

Also Read: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan Conducts Special Prayers For PM Modi's Long Life After Security Lapses In Punjab

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Dimpal Gulwani
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Madhya Pradesh 
Government Scheme 
Shivraj Chouhan 
Scheme Scandal 
MP Govt 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X