MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan Conducts Special Prayers For PM Modi's Long Life After Security Lapses In Punjab

A day after the Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 20 minutes in alleged 'security lapse', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan performed special prayers on Thursday at the Gufa Temple, Bhopal, for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per party sources, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and people across India will also be performing the 'Mahamrityunjaya Jaap' at different temples, according to ANI.

Chief Minister Chauhan reached the Gufa Temple for the recital of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra- a verse from the Rig Veda believed to bestow longevity- during his prayers. A group of 108 priests will now be reciting the mantra for three days, reported NDTV.

Prayers For PM Modi's Safety And Health!

Various posts are circulating on social media where BJP National Vice President Jay Panda can be seen performing the Jaap in the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi.



Due to a road blockade by the protesting farmers and having his convoy stuck on a flyover in Punjab's Ferozepur, Prime Minister returned to Delhi having cancelled the poll rally.

The Union Ministry describing it as a 'major lapse', accused the ruiling Congress party of 'insanity' and "murderous intent".

The Congress has claimed that it had made all arrangements in collaboration with PM Modi's security agencies and questioned a last-minute route change. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has said there was no threat to the Prime Minister. "I would lay down my life to protect the PM," he told the media, "but he was in no danger," as per NDTV.

