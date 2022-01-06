Meet Kerala's Adithya Nidhin, 25-Yr-Old Who Made New Guinness World Record In Mehndi Art

Kerala's Adithya Nidhin has set a unique new Guinness World Record for the most number of mehndi designs done on people's hands. Nidhin achieved this landmark feat at an event on New Year's day that was held exclusively for her at CMHS ground in Kadalundi. She managed to draw mehndi on 910 hands in one hour set the world record.

The 25-year-old, who is a resident of Kozhikode drew mehndi designs on the hands of 910 in an hour and broke the record 37 minutes into her attempt, as reported by The New Indian Express.

A New World Record

Earlier, this record was held by Samina Hussain, who had drawn mehndi designs on 600 hands within an hour in the United Kingdom (UK).

"I was interested in mehndi art from a very young age and wanted to do something big in this field," Adithya was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

The full world record attempt was carried out in the presence of witnesses and eminent judges. It also had two video cameras recording and carefully scrutinising the activity on each person's hand. Speaking about the attempt, Adithya Nidhin stated that the most significant thing about this record is the time and the timekeepers who were monitoring her time throughout and kept announcing the timing at regular intervals.

Meanwhile, the judges presented the reports of the event, video recordings, photos, and news reports according to the rules of the Guinness World Records which were sent to the Guinness officials.

Earlier, the 25-year-old had managed to paint the seven wonders of the world in just 12 minutes with mehndi to mark her entry in the Indian Book of Records and the Asian Book of Records as well.

