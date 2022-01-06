All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet Keralas Adithya Nidhin, 25-Yr-Old Who Made New Guinness World Record In Mehndi Art

Photo Credit: Instagram

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Kerala's Adithya Nidhin, 25-Yr-Old Who Made New Guinness World Record In Mehndi Art

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Kerala,  6 Jan 2022 10:07 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Earlier, Adithya Nidhin had managed to paint the seven wonders of the world in just 12 minutes with mehndi to mark her entry in the Indian Book of Records and the Asian Book of Records as well.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Kerala's Adithya Nidhin has set a unique new Guinness World Record for the most number of mehndi designs done on people's hands. Nidhin achieved this landmark feat at an event on New Year's day that was held exclusively for her at CMHS ground in Kadalundi. She managed to draw mehndi on 910 hands in one hour set the world record.

The 25-year-old, who is a resident of Kozhikode drew mehndi designs on the hands of 910 in an hour and broke the record 37 minutes into her attempt, as reported by The New Indian Express.

A New World Record

Earlier, this record was held by Samina Hussain, who had drawn mehndi designs on 600 hands within an hour in the United Kingdom (UK).

"I was interested in mehndi art from a very young age and wanted to do something big in this field," Adithya was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

The full world record attempt was carried out in the presence of witnesses and eminent judges. It also had two video cameras recording and carefully scrutinising the activity on each person's hand. Speaking about the attempt, Adithya Nidhin stated that the most significant thing about this record is the time and the timekeepers who were monitoring her time throughout and kept announcing the timing at regular intervals.

Meanwhile, the judges presented the reports of the event, video recordings, photos, and news reports according to the rules of the Guinness World Records which were sent to the Guinness officials.

Earlier, the 25-year-old had managed to paint the seven wonders of the world in just 12 minutes with mehndi to mark her entry in the Indian Book of Records and the Asian Book of Records as well.

Also Read: Security Lapse Or Farmers' Anger, Probe Needed: BKU's Rakesh Tikait On PM Modi's Punjab Visit

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
guinness world records 
Kerala 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X