All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Security Lapse Or Farmers Anger, Probe Needed: BKUs Rakesh Tikait On PM Modis Punjab Visit

Photo Credit: ANI, Wikimedia and Facebook

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Security Lapse Or Farmers' Anger, Probe Needed: BKU's Rakesh Tikait On PM Modi's Punjab Visit

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Punjab,  6 Jan 2022 7:48 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

PM Narendra Modi's proposed event at Punjab's Ferozepur had to be called off on Wednesday owing to a lapse in security, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced in an official release.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On the topic of the recently cancelled event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday (January 5), Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait stated that there is a need to investigate whether there was any security lapse or if the farmers were expressing their anger against the PM.

"There is talk about rally being cancelled due to lapse in the security of PM Modi ji. On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Punjab is claiming the PM returned witnessing empty chairs. Now it is necessary to investigate whether there is a lapse in the security or the farmers were expressing their anger," Tikait wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

PM Narendra Modi's proposed event at Punjab's Ferozepur had to be called off owing to a lapse in security, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced in an official release.

Furthermore, the ministry also sought a detailed report from the Punjab government and fixed responsibility for the security lapse and take strict action against it.

PM Laying Foundational Projects

On Wednesday, Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur in order to lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over ₹ 42,750 crore.

The Home Ministry had also stated in a release that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on January 5 morning from where he was on his to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala via helicopter, as per ANI.

Amid poor visibility and rain, the Prime Minister had to wait for approximately 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. With the weather not improving, it was decided that PM would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which was set to take over two hours. The Prime Minister began his travel via road after all necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police were made.

Approximately 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when PM's convoy reached a flyover, the road was blocked by some protestors and the Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

"This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government," the statement said.

It further added that as per procedure, the state government have to make all necessary arrangements for security, logistics while also keeping a contingency plan ready.

Also Read: Mumbai Police Detains 18-Yr-Old Girl Alleged Mastermind Behind 'Bulli Bai' App

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Rakesh tikait 
narendra modi 
PM Modi 
Punjab 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X