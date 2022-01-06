Security Lapse Or Farmers' Anger, Probe Needed: BKU's Rakesh Tikait On PM Modi's Punjab Visit

On the topic of the recently cancelled event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday (January 5), Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait stated that there is a need to investigate whether there was any security lapse or if the farmers were expressing their anger against the PM.

"There is talk about rally being cancelled due to lapse in the security of PM Modi ji. On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Punjab is claiming the PM returned witnessing empty chairs. Now it is necessary to investigate whether there is a lapse in the security or the farmers were expressing their anger," Tikait wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

भाजपा द्वारा @PMOIndia जी की सुरक्षा में चूक करने के कारण रैली रद्द करने की बात कहीं जा रहीं है,वहीं दूसरी और पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री खाली कुर्सियों की बात कहकर PM के वापस लोटने का दावा कर रहे हैं ।



👉अब इस बात की जांच जरूरी है कि वापसी सुरक्षा में चूक है या फिर किसानों का आक्रोश.! — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) January 5, 2022

PM Narendra Modi's proposed event at Punjab's Ferozepur had to be called off owing to a lapse in security, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced in an official release.

Furthermore, the ministry also sought a detailed report from the Punjab government and fixed responsibility for the security lapse and take strict action against it.

PM Laying Foundational Projects

On Wednesday, Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur in order to lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over ₹ 42,750 crore.

The Home Ministry had also stated in a release that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on January 5 morning from where he was on his to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala via helicopter, as per ANI.

Amid poor visibility and rain, the Prime Minister had to wait for approximately 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. With the weather not improving, it was decided that PM would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which was set to take over two hours. The Prime Minister began his travel via road after all necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police were made.

Security breach in PM Narendra Modi's convoy near Punjab's Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district. The PM's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xU8Jx3h26n — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Approximately 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when PM's convoy reached a flyover, the road was blocked by some protestors and the Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.



"This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government," the statement said.

It further added that as per procedure, the state government have to make all necessary arrangements for security, logistics while also keeping a contingency plan ready.

