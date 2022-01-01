All section
Goa: Centre Approves Rs 10 cr Kunbi Handloom And Crafts Village, To Be Constructed Near Selaulim Dam

Goa,  1 Jan 2022 7:20 AM GMT

The Union Ministry has recently set a target of increasing production capacities of the handloom sector across the country from the existing 60,000 crores to over 1.5 lakh crores within three years, along with increasing exports in the sector.

Goa is soon going to have Kunbi Handloom and Craft Village be built at the cost of Rs 10 crores. The project will be ready by March 2023 with Union Minister for textiles Piyush Goyal stating that it is in an announcement made online.

The Village will be built near Selaulim Dam in Sanguem taluka. The project was approved at a meeting on Friday (December 31). The Ministry of Textiles will provide all financial grants and necessary support, said Development Commissioner (handicrafts) Shantanu.

Project To Boost State Economy

Setting up a handloom and craft village in South Goa aims to increase domestic and international tourists, thereby boosting the state economy while also promoting traditional handicraft and handloom products of the region, leading to rising in weavers income.

Revive Extinct Handloom Craft

The project will also recreate the demand for extinct handloom crafts of Goa. However, individuals have made recent attempts, including now late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, to revive the Kunbi weave.

The Handloom village is expected to boost the textile sector with new ideas and introduce the latest technological advancement in the craft, wherever possible.

Increase in Production Capacities

The Union Ministry has recently set a target of increasing production capacities of the handloom sector across the country from the existing 60,000 crores to over 1.5 lakh crores within three years, along with increasing exports in the sector.

