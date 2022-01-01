Five Former Armed Forces Chiefs Write To PM Modi, President Kovind On Haridwar Hate Speech

Five ex-chiefs of staff of the Indian Armed Forces and more than a hundred other individuals including bureaucrats, prominent citizens, and veterans have all written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind in connection with the "open call of the genocide of Indian Muslims" at various events, with the most recent incident of it taking place in Uttarakhand's Haridwar and in Delhi.

The above-mentioned letter also hints at the bleak outcome that results from targeting other minorities like Dalits, Sikhs, and Christians.

As per a report in the NDTV, the letter made references to the ongoing situation on the borders warning that such provocative demands for violence can result in disharmony internally, and also embolden external forces.

Call For Violence

"The unity and cohesiveness of our men and women in uniform, including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Police Forces, will be seriously affected by allowing such blatant calls for violence against one or the other community in our diverse and plural society. Any breach of peace and harmony within the nation will embolden inimical external forces," the letter said.

While making the point refers, it referred to the "Dharma Sansad" in Haridwar where direct calls against Muslims for violence were made, it added how they were seriously perturbed by the speeches delivered at the three-day religious conclave called a Dharma Sansad, of Hindu Sadhus and other leaders.

Furthermore, the letter also stated an event in the national capital when a big group of people gathered in Delhi and took an oath publicly resolving to make India a "Hindu Rashtra", by killing and fighting for it if necessary. "More such seditious meetings are being organised in other places," it added.

Calls For Suo Moto Action

Earlier, 76 advocates of the Supreme Court had also sent a letter to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, urging the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognisance of the calls to violence.

Also Read: Karnataka Becomes First Indian State To Draft Bill Protecting Cyclists, Pedestrians