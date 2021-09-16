Uttar Pradesh: Pay 50% For A Rural Project And Get It Named As Per Your Wish

In a unique move aimed at improving rural infrastructure, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a scheme under which any person who can bear 50 percent of the project cost can name it after their family members. On Wednesday, September 15, the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that every person would be provided an opportunity to directly participate in various infrastructure development projects in the villages under this scheme.

The government will bear 50 percent of the project's total cost, while the interested people will contribute the remaining 50 percent. In return, the project can be named after the relatives of the collaborators as per their wishes.

Named 'Uttar Pradesh Matra Bhumi Yojana', the rural infrastructure and development projects that could likely come under the scheme are heath centres, roads, libraries, gymnasium, playground, fire service station and several sectors will be part of this project, which will lead to sustainability and prosperity.

Scheme Will Bring Great Opportunities

Meanwhile, Adityanath claimed that the new scheme would bring "great opportunities" and overall development in the villages with bigger promises. He also said that healthy competition should be encouraged for the betterment of panchayats, and innovations should be rewarded. Promoting the new sustainability model, the chief minister emphasised on the development of roads which, apart from being a means of transport, plays a crucial role in strengthening the rural economy. He further added that in a state like Uttar Pradesh, where about 80 percent of the population lives in rural areas, it is necessary to ensure the accessibility to good roads and connectivity that will boost the rural economy. He pointed out that the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which was started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the year 2000, had become a medium for the progress of villages.

Also read: Legrand Group Gets International Recognition For Empowering Girls With Scholarships



