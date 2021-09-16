All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Uttar Pradesh: Pay 50% For A Rural Project And Get It Named As Per Your Wish

Image Credit: Livemint

Welfare Schemes
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh: Pay 50% For A Rural Project And Get It Named As Per Your Wish

Nida Fatima

Writer: Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

Uttar Pradesh,  16 Sep 2021 3:36 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a scheme under which any person who can bear 50 percent of the project cost can name it after their family members.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a unique move aimed at improving rural infrastructure, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a scheme under which any person who can bear 50 percent of the project cost can name it after their family members. On Wednesday, September 15, the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that every person would be provided an opportunity to directly participate in various infrastructure development projects in the villages under this scheme.

The government will bear 50 percent of the project's total cost, while the interested people will contribute the remaining 50 percent. In return, the project can be named after the relatives of the collaborators as per their wishes.

Named 'Uttar Pradesh Matra Bhumi Yojana', the rural infrastructure and development projects that could likely come under the scheme are heath centres, roads, libraries, gymnasium, playground, fire service station and several sectors will be part of this project, which will lead to sustainability and prosperity.

Scheme Will Bring Great Opportunities

Meanwhile, Adityanath claimed that the new scheme would bring "great opportunities" and overall development in the villages with bigger promises. He also said that healthy competition should be encouraged for the betterment of panchayats, and innovations should be rewarded.
Promoting the new sustainability model, the chief minister emphasised on the development of roads which, apart from being a means of transport, plays a crucial role in strengthening the rural economy. He further added that in a state like Uttar Pradesh, where about 80 percent of the population lives in rural areas, it is necessary to ensure the accessibility to good roads and connectivity that will boost the rural economy.

He pointed out that the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which was started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the year 2000, had become a medium for the progress of villages.

Also read: Legrand Group Gets International Recognition For Empowering Girls With Scholarships


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Nida Fatima
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Nida Fatima
Scheme 
Infrastructure 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Events Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X