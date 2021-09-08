Legrand Group Gets International Recognition For Empowering Girls With Scholarships

They say educated women impact civilization. Girls, when given opportunities, bring in innovations and ideas that can propel a nation towards its progress. Therefore promoting the education of girlchild is synonymous with promoting the empowerment of women. This #GlobalLiteracyDay, we bring you the story of social responsibility demonstrated by Legrand Group to make higher education accessible for young women. With the philosophy that women's education is the road to future, the prestigious GEEIS-SDG trophy by ARBORUS has been awarded to Legrand Group for the Legrand Scholarship Program. With its promise to nurture the lives of deserving women with the reliable asset of education, this award comes to speak volumes of Legrand's commitment to the cause.
The GEEIS SDG Trophy is one of the first awards to align its position with the United Nations -SDGs. The Legrand Scholarship Program, which received this prestigious award, is one of the key CSR initiatives of Legrand India committed to the empowerment of meritorious girls by enabling their education so that they can graduate from notable Indian Universities. In her own words, Gunawati Arbutt from rural Karnataka who benefited from this scholarship said, "This scholarship relieved us greatly from the financial pressure, and it's helping a lot towards my education in the engineering studies."
Under the Legrand scholarship program, the shortlisted candidates are provided with a scholarship. This scholarship covers the fees to study engineering, architecture and BE programs in recognized Indian Universities. Tony Berland, CEO, and MD of Legrand India said, "Diversity & reducing gender gap is one of the fundamental CSR pillars of Legrand India. This scholarship program is a key CSR initiative under that pillar and gives opportunities to meritorious and deserving girls to graduate as engineers or architects from notable Indian Universities. I am convinced that these bright girls will be the harbingers of newer breakthroughs and innovations in our profession."
Investing in education for women is indeed one of the most efficient ways to transform communities. The scholarship is a promising beginning towards an equal share of valued resources like education. Initiatives such as this scholarship can result in increased participation and enrolment of women in higher education. The Logical Indian congratulates the Legrand Group for empowering women, reducing inequalities and promoting holistic learning for all.