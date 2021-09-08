Legrand Group Gets International Recognition For Empowering Girls With Scholarships

They say educated women impact civilization. Girls, when given opportunities, bring in innovations and ideas that can propel a nation towards its progress. Therefore promoting the education of girlchild is synonymous with promoting the empowerment of women. This #GlobalLiteracyDay, we bring you the story of social responsibility demonstrated by Legrand Group to make higher education accessible for young women. With the philosophy that women's education is the road to future, the prestigious GEEIS-SDG trophy by ARBORUS has been awarded to Legrand Group for the Legrand Scholarship Program. With its promise to nurture the lives of deserving women with the reliable asset of education, this award comes to speak volumes of Legrand's commitment to the cause.

The GEEIS SDG Trophy is one of the first awards to align its position with the United Nations -SDGs. The Legrand Scholarship Program, which received this prestigious award, is one of the key CSR initiatives of Legrand India committed to the empowerment of meritorious girls by enabling their education so that they can graduate from notable Indian Universities. In her own words, Gunawati Arbutt from rural Karnataka who benefited from this scholarship said, "This scholarship relieved us greatly from the financial pressure, and it's helping a lot towards my education in the engineering studies."

