Caste discrimination
Andhra Assembly Adopts Resolution Asking Central Govt To Take Up Caste-Based Census For Backward Classes

Photo Credit: ANI

Welfare Schemes
Andhra Pradesh,  24 Nov 2021 12:46 PM GMT

This resolution was introduced by Chellubonia Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare of the state, on October 28 and got unanimously approved by the Cabinet.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly decided to adopt a resolution to request the Centre to take up a caste-based census of backward classes on Tuesday (November 23).

This resolution was introduced by Chellubonia Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare of the state, on October 28 and got unanimously approved by the Cabinet. As a result, the resolution was later adopted by the Assembly as well.

Speaking at the assembly, Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was quoted as saying by ANI:

"If we have the specifics of a community in advance, governments will have more clarity on the extent to which action should be taken and what action should be taken."

Why Is This Census Important?

He then went on to add everyone is fully aware of the fact that there are castes in India and due to this, the state has been collecting data on SC (Scheduled Castes) and ST (Scheduled Tribes) in the census only "since independence and since the enactment of the Constitution in 1951 in each census held from 1951 to 2011."

CM Reddy then went on to add how it is important now to include the details of backward classes in the Census.

Meanwhile, Chellubonia Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna further stated that as he is a citizen belonging to the Backward Class, he would like to thank the Chief Minister for giving him the opportunity to be the Andhra Minister for backward classes welfare in a Governmental system that has been working towards the upliftment of the backward classes, who were massively "ignored by the previous governments, at all levels."

What Is It About?

India's census operations are easily one of the biggest operations on the planet to enumerate the different characteristics of people, while also going over important parameters like Health, Literacy, Education, other aspects.

Back in 1931, India's last caste-based census was conducted. A caste-based census since then has not been passed, which is also the demand of numerous thinkers, organizations, forums, and intellectuals.

Currently, there are no scientific statistics on the population of the backward classes to calibrate their economic, educational, social backwardness.

According to Article 15(4) and 16(4) of the Indian Constitution, the state has the right to make special provisions for the advancement of any Educationally and Socially Backward Classes.

However, the shortage of specialised statistics on the backward classes is the reason behind the hindrance for the Government. It is also due to this, there are limitations to implement affirmative initiatives to help and boost these backward communities in the form of welfare measures, programs and developmental activities.

Also Read: People Of Bihar Set To Take Oath To Stop Consuming Liquor: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

