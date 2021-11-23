People Of Bihar Set To Take Oath To Stop Consuming Liquor: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, November 22, stated that citizens of the state, including all government employees, are set to take a pledge on Saturday (November 26) that they would never consume liquor.

"The directions have also been issued not to spare the violators. The liquor ban is being strictly implemented in the state," Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI in Patna.

'Police Have Received Complaints'

While explaining the reason behind banning liquor at all wedding ceremonies, the Bihar Chief Minister stated that individuals who don't consume liquor have nothing to worry about the police raids.

"Those who are not involved should not worry. Police have received complaints that liquor is served at some wedding functions. When the police get any such input, they take action," Kumar said.

Furthermore, opposition leaders have been lambasting the Kumar-led state government after Bihar police conducted a raid at a wedding hall in Patna and reportedly even entered into the bride's room without any women constable, searching for liquor.

'Where Is The Liquor Coming From?'

Speaking about the instance, RJD supremo Mritunjay Tiwari stated that the Bihar government and the state police do not have the right to trouble the common people.

"Entering the bride's room without any woman constable is disrespectful. The government should implement the law properly. I want to ask from where liquor is coming in the state despite being banned since 2016," he stated.

A week ago, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had ordered the state officials to take action against all government employees caught in any act related to violation of the liquor ban.

Kumar had also revealed that the crime rate in the state has massively come down after the ban on liquor while adding that he is also against liquor.

