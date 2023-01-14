All section
'Without Water': SpiceJet Passengers Locked In Aerobridge At Delhi Airport
Delhi, 14 Jan 2023 12:33 PM GMT
Spicejet flight is under fire after the airline allegedly trapped passengers between the boarding gate and an aircraft scheduled to depart for Bengaluru on January 10 at Delhi airport. The video of the strange incident, shared by @soumilvlogs on Instagram, is doing the rounds on the internet. The airline has received harsh criticism from the public for doing such an unprofessional act that caused trouble for passengers. The viral video shows passengers banging on the door and requesting water. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a notice to SpiceJet Airways seeking a detailed report over an incident.
