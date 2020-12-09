While Poland Fights For Abortion Rights Today, India Gave Women Right To Choice 1970s
9 Dec 2020
As many as 26 countries in the world do not permit abortion under any circumstance, even when it poses a risk to the mother’s life.
As many as 26 countries in the world do not permit abortion under any circumstance, even when it poses a risk to the mother's life. In India, women have enjoyed reproductive rights since 1971.
The Logical Indian's Shweta Kothari tells us where India stands when compared to the world.
