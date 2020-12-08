Trending

Madhya Pradesh: IIT-Kanpur Alumnus Found Begging On Gwalior Streets

He was rescued by Ashram Swarg Sadan, the same organisation, which is taking care of Manish Mishra, the former cop found living like a destitute on the streets of Gwalior.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   8 Dec 2020 1:21 PM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Navbharat Times 

A nonagenarian who claimed to be an IIT-Kanpur alumnus was found begging on the streets of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

The 90-year-old man identified himself as Surendra Vashisth, son of Chedalal Vashisth. He was rescued by Ashram Swarg Sadan, the same organisation, which is taking care of Manish Mishra, the former cop who was found living like a destitute on Gwalior streets by his batchmates a few weeks ago, reported The Times of India.

He was found in a destitute condition near a bus stand when the volunteers from the organisation found him. "When we initiated conversations, he left us bemused talking in English. We brought him to our ashram and are trying to contact his relatives," said Vikas Goswami, of Ashram Swarg Sadan.

After striking a conversation with the Vashisth, Goswami learnt that he did his mechanical engineering from IIT-Kanpur 1969 and LLM from DAB college Lucknow in 1972. His father used to be a supplier in the JC Mill, which was shut down in the 90s.

Meanwhile, Manish Mishra is recovering. He was terminated by the state police after he was absent without leave (AWOL) for over two years. According to his colleagues, Manish's absence was a result of his mental illness, and the department should have taken care of him instead of terminating him.

