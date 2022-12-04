All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Watch: Alert Loco Pilot, Assistant Apply Emergency Brakes To Save Lives Of Three Elephants Crossing Railway Tracks

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

West Bengal,  4 Dec 2022 11:09 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

A loco pilot and his assistant used emergency brakes in order to save the lives of three elephants. With their swift action, the elephants were saved. As per the details provided,, the incident took place on Friday, December 2, when loco pilot L K JHA and assistant loco pilot Arindam Biswas applied emergency brakes to save lives of three elephants, who were seen crossing the railway track between APD Junction and Rajabhatkhawa station. The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan on December 3.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Watch 
Alert 
Loco 
Pilot 
Assistant 
Apply 
Emergency 
Brakes 
Save 
Lives 
Three 
Elephants 
Crossing 
Railway 
Tracks 

Must Reads

Pedalling Across 20 States, 67-Year-Old Cyclist Reaches Vijayawada As Part Of The "Mumbai To Mumbai" Cycle Expedition
Ban On School Buses After 8:30 Am In Bangalore To Ease Traffic, Violators To Pay Penalty
Soaring Higher! India Ranks 48th In International Aviation Safety Ranking
'Self Confidence Was The Only Driving Force': In A First, Two Transgender Doctors Join Govt Service In Telangana
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X