Watch: Alert Loco Pilot, Assistant Apply Emergency Brakes To Save Lives Of Three Elephants Crossing Railway Tracks
Writer: Tarin Hussain
West Bengal, 4 Dec 2022 11:09 AM GMT
A loco pilot and his assistant used emergency brakes in order to save the lives of three elephants. With their swift action, the elephants were saved. As per the details provided,, the incident took place on Friday, December 2, when loco pilot L K JHA and assistant loco pilot Arindam Biswas applied emergency brakes to save lives of three elephants, who were seen crossing the railway track between APD Junction and Rajabhatkhawa station. The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan on December 3.
