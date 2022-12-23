Bringing Talent Closer To Opportunity — A Skills-First Blueprint
India, 23 Dec 2022 3:29 PM GMT
In today’s rapidly digitising world of work, skills are at the intersection of employers finding the right talent, and professionals seeking the right opportunity. According to LinkedIn, when companies hire for skills instead of direct job experience, they reach out to 12x more candidates in India — an incredible surge in their chances of finding the right talent. Read more to see how skills-first hiring expands the talent pool for recruiters in India: https://thelogicalindian.com/responsiblebusiness/skill-first-approach-linkedin-39419