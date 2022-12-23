Expanding Talent Pools And Boosting Opportunities – How A Skills-First Outlook Is Breeding Inclusion In The Workforce

Careers are no longer a monogamous sign-up. People are now exploring a wider bouquet of professional opportunities based on their ambitions, strengths, and passions. With the definition of 'career' becoming less rigid and more lucid, transferable skills are emerging as crucial determinants of success. Simply put, your current set of skills is more likely to create opportunities for you; not your past experience.



Recruiters are taking note of this dynamic shift in how professionals approach opportunities. When hiring for skills, they take into account what a person can do today; not what they have done in the past. This helps them tap into wider, more diverse talent pools that bring them closer to candidates who come with myriad perspectives and abilities that can bring fresher and greater value to their businesses.

"If you want to hire the right person, you need to look at the candidate keeping in mind the skills each job profile requires," shares Arun Kumar, Director of People, India at Measured. "Gone are the days when companies only used to look for just one type of candidate. Now, we need different types of candidates depending on the kind of role or level in which we are hiring. Diverse perspectives are very important and are linked to innovation. For innovation or a diverse work culture, it is important that we hire people from different backgrounds."

Recruiters In India See No Bigger Boon Than Hiring For Skills

LinkedIn's data recently found that in India, hiring for skills widens the talent pool by 12x – higher than the global average of 9.4x. This means that by putting skills first when hiring, recruiters can add twelve times more candidates to their consideration set. This allows them with significantly greater chances to find the right candidate for their open roles.

Discussing how hiring for skills has helped them build a successful organization, Roma Bindroo, CHRO at Zepto says, "Our focus has been to hire for skills and specialization across all levels so that we can build and scale faster and are far more prepared to pivot quickly in new areas of growth. The key ask of our employees has consistently been 'High Learning, High Growth' and we are committed to that. The nature of work at a fast-growing startup allows scope to explore new possibilities within and take on bigger roles – that helps widen the skill set further and work on critical skill gaps in particular. Our charters are a lot more unconventional and lofty, translating into a lot more opportunity for all of us to leverage what we know effectively, experiment more, fail forward quickly and continue to build greater value for every talent we have."