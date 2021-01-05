Fact Check: No, The Viral Video Is Not Of Jio Tower Vandalised By Protestors In Punjab

Many farmers protesting against the three contentious farm bills believe that the farm laws have been passed to support big corporates like Adani and Ambani. To show their resentment against the corporates the agitating farmers of Punjab vandalised Jio towers.

According to a report by Indian Express on December 30, 2020, over 176 mobile signal transmitting sites were vandalised in Punjab. In context to this, a video has gone viral with the claim that it is that of a burning Jio tower in Punjab.

The video is going viral with different captions on social media. A Facebook user shared the video of burning mobile tower with the caption, "पंजाब में Jio के Tower" (Which translates in English as, "Jio Tower in Punjab.")

