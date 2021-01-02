Fact Check

Fact Check: No, The Viral Video Is Not Of Jio Tower Vandalised By Protestors In Punjab

An old video from Dehradun has gone viral with the claim that it is that of a burning Jio tower in Punjab.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   2 Jan 2021 9:28 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Many farmers protesting against the three contentious farm bills believe that the farm laws have been passed to support big corporates like Adani and Ambani. To show their resentment against the corporates the agitating farmers of Punjab vandalised Jio towers.

According to a report by Indian Express on December 30, 2020, over 176 mobile signal transmitting sites were vandalised in Punjab.

In context to this, a video has gone viral with the claim that it is that of a burning Jio tower in Punjab. The video is going viral with different captions on social media.

A Facebook user shared the video of burning mobile tower with the caption, "पंजाब में Jio के Tower" (Which translates in English as, "Jio Tower in Punjab.")




Claim:

The viral video is of a Jio tower burnt by agitating farmers in Punjab.


Fact Check:

On the reverse image search, we found the same video was published by News 18 on July 29, 2017. According to the report, a mobile tower on a rooftop in Dehradun caught fire in 2017.


We compared images from both the videos and found it to be same.


The same report was also published on Amar Ujala's website on July 28, 2017. The report stated the mobile tower situated at the rooftop of a house belonging to a resident of GMS Road, Dehradun, caught fire.

While the agitating farmers have vandalised more than 1,500 Reliance Jio's telecom towers in Punjab, the viral video is not that of tower vandalised by farmers.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

