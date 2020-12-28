Fact Check: Images Of Sacks With Jio Logo Shared With Claim Of Reliance Jio Selling Food Grains

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi against the three controversial farm laws, an image of food grain sacks with 'Jio logo' on it has gone viral on social media.

Farmers are protesting against the farm laws as they believe these farm laws will deprive them of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and leave them at the mercy of big corporates. Many netizens speculate that the new farm laws were passed by the BJP led NDA government to support the big corporates like Adani Enterprises and Reliance India Limited.

In the context of this protest, an image of sacks having the logo of Reliance Jio has gone viral on social media with similar captions claiming, Reliance Jio is purchasing food produces from the farmers at a cheap rate and selling them in the market. One of the captions says, "Jio is waiting to buy our agriculture products in a very lost cost and sell on a very hight amont. Gain large amounts profits. This is the main issue about bills and corporate sectors. So‼️ NO FARMERS NO FOOD."

Jio Agro Food Products ने मध्यप्रदेश में गेहूं की खरीद शुरू की, बाजार लगभग बंद हो गए। इसलिए, किसान इन कानूनों का विरोध... Posted by Amjad Shaikh on Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Claim:

Reliance Jio is selling Jio Wheat in Jio sacks.

Fact Check:

The jio sacks have nothing to do with Reliance. The Logical Indian closely observed the sack with 'Jio Agri products' written on it. We were not able to find the name, 'Jio Agri Products' under the list of subsidiaries and major associates of Reliance Jio.

While Jio has JioMart but it is an e-commerce website for grocery shopping. We also searched the website of Reliance but was not able to find the brand name, 'Jio Agri Products' listed on it.

We also found similar sack bags with a logo similar to Jio and printed, "Jio Best Sharbati Gehu, sortex wheat" which is being sold by many other traders.















We found these sacks were easily available on IndiaMart at the cost of Rs 7 per bag.







India Today talked to Bharat Bhai, the owner of one such firm selling their products in Jio sacks and he said, "In Gujarat, the practice of selling food grains in sacks with Jio logos have been going on for several years now. Many a time, traders sell rice, bajra or dal in sacks with 'wheat' printed on them. Sacks with Jio logos look more attractive and the commodities sell faster. There are several companies that manufacture such sacks."

Vishwas News contacted Tushar Pania, Vice-President, corporate communications at Reliance Industries Limited, for verification of the sacks with jio logo. Pania denied the claim and said the viral posts are fake. Franko William, Associate Vice- President of Reliance Jio also denied the claim and warned against misusing the brand name of Jio.

Hence, images of Jio sacks unrelated to Reliance Jio is being shared on social media with a fake claim.



