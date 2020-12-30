Protesting Farmers Clang Utensils At Singhu Border During Prime Minister's 'Man Ki Baat'

The protests against the three central farm laws continue to intensify, with large groups of farmers at Singhu and Ghazipur borders clanging utensils during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday, December 27.

The protest took place at three spots - Singhu border, Faridkot (Punjab) and Rohtak (Haryana). Farmers protesting at Singhu border banged utensils while marching and chanting slogans against the Central government.

After the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) asked its activists to march towards Delhi on December 26-27, many farmers from Mansa, Bhatinda, Barnala, Sangrur and Patiala left in trolleys, buses and private cars, The Indian Express reported. The union had appealed to the citizens to beat 'thalis' to drown out the month's radio programmer.

