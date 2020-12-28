Ranchi: Man Kills Infant As He Did Not Want Girl Child, Arrested

On November 26, a 35-year-old man allegedly strangulated his 18-month-old daughter to death in Ranchi as he did not want a girl child.

According to police reports, the man has been identified as Gautam Prasad Mahato, who is a resident of the Mukchundtoli locality in Ranchi. The man is an alcoholic and used to frequently assault his family members for no apparent reason.

An FIR has been lodged with this regard to the incident on the complaint of Prasad's wife Babita Devi. She mentioned that she got married to Prasad in the year 2014 and later had two children. However, since the birth of their daughter, her husband started assaulting Babita.

"He would say he never wanted a girl child. I would tolerate the violence in the hope that things would improve, but his atrocities started increasing," said Babita, as per the report in The Indian Express.

As per the FIR, Prasad was 'troubled' by the baby's cry which is why he strangulated his daughter.

"He started strangulating my daughter and she was choking. I tried my best to fight for my child, but I could not save her. She died on the spot, I somehow escaped and locked the doors and informed my brother in law," said Babita.

After the authorities were informed and a complaint was lodged, Babita also requested the authorities to give severe punishment to Prasad. According to the local police station incharge Ravi Thakur, Prasad used to go to a rehabilitation centre to quit his drinking problem, however, later on, he started consuming alcohol again.

According to SSP, Ranchi, Surendra Kumar Jha said, "The father has been arrested and booked for murdering his daughter."

