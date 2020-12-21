Fact Check: Image Viral With False Claim Of PM Modi Bowing To Adani's Wife

The farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (West) are protesting in Delhi since November 26, 2020, against the three new farm laws passed by the Parliament of India in September 2020. Opposition and netizens are alleging that the farm laws were passed to support big corporate houses like Adani Group and Reliance Industries. In the backdrop of this, an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing to a lady is going viral with a claim of her being Priti Adani, wife of Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group.

The image is viral with the caption, "अदानी की बीबी की चरण वंदना करते हुए भक्तों के पापा की फोटु" (Which translates in English as, "Photo of the father of Bhakts while worshipping Adani's wife").

