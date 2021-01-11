Videos

Fact Check: Video Claiming Comedian Munawar Faruqui Beaten Outside Court Premises Goes Viral

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   11 Jan 2021 2:28 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
A video of a man getting beaten in presence of police has gone viral with a false claim that the man in the video is Munawar Faruqui.

A video is viral on social media in which a man is being thrashed in front of police. Many people are sharing the video with the claim that the man being beaten in the video is stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. The video is being shared in the context of the recent arrest of Munawar Faruqui for allegedly insulting Hindu gods and violating Covid-19 protocol at a New Year event.

People are sharing the video with different captions. A Facebook user Afzal Hussain shared the video with the caption, "Comedian Munawar Faruqui, he was abused and beaten up in the presence of Indore Police in court premise."

