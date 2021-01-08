Fact Check

Fact Check: Video Claiming Comedian Munawar Faruqui Beaten Outside Court Premises Goes Viral

A video of a man getting beaten in presence of police has gone viral with a false claim that the man in the video is Munawar Faruqui.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   8 Jan 2021 12:29 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-08T18:03:25+05:30
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
A video is viral on social media in which a man is being thrashed in front of police. Many people are sharing the video with the claim that the man being beaten in the video is stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. The video is being shared in the context of the recent arrest of Munawar Faruqui for allegedly insulting Hindu gods and violating Covid-19 protocol at a New Year event.

People are sharing the video with different captions. A Facebook user Afzal Hussain shared the video with the caption, "Comedian Munawar Faruqui, he was abused and beaten up in the presence of Indore Police in court premise."

Another Facebook user, Sunny Singh shared the video with the caption, "2 rs Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui was beaten by Hindu Shers for insulting Hindu Gods. He made cheap comments on Bhagwan Shree Ram and Sita Maa. Well done Hindu Sena, Finally Our Boys played well."


The man getting beaten in the viral video is Munawar Faruqui.

The Logical Indian closely observed the video and found the man in the viral image is not Munawar Faruqui.


We also searched with the keyword, 'Munawar Faruqui beaten' and found an article published by NDTV India on January 2, 2021. The article had the screenshot of the video and reported that a friend of Munawar Faruqui was beaten in the court premises. The report said: Some people thrashed a friend of Munawar Faruqui thinking it to be him. The report identified the man as Sadakat.


Hussain Haidry, a poet and lyricist, also tweeted the same video and identified the man as Sadakat Khan, a friend of Munawar Faruqui.


The Quint contacted Asad Warsi, a member of Faruqui's lawyer's team, who confirmed that the man seen in the video is not Faruqui but his friend Sadakat Khan.

The Quint also quoted CSP-Central Kotwali BPS Parihar, who said, "Munawar Faruqui was not beaten up in the presence of police officers."

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

contributor

