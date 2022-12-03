All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu: Prajna Yoga Program Organised For Hearing & Speech Impaired Students, Learn Techniques To Cultivate Intuitive Abilities
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Jammu and Kashmir, 3 Dec 2022 3:29 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A two-day Prajna Yoga program from November 21 - November 22 was organized for hearing and speech-impaired students of the Higher Secondary School for Hearing and Handicapped, Shahidi Chowk, Jammu. The program was organized by The Art of Living in collaboration with the J&K Samaj Kalyan Kendra Jammu. About 70 specially-abled students participated, learning about simple and powerful techniques enabling them to access, cultivate, utilize and maintain their inherent intuitive abilities. This ability is demonstrated through various blindfold activities, such as reading, colouring, walking, playing games, etc.
