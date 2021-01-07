Videos

Fact Check: Old Image Shared As Bajrang Dal Leader Burning ISIS Flag In Front Of Kerala's Secretariat

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   7 Jan 2021 4:26 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
An old image has been revived, claiming that the ISIS flag was burnt in front of Kerala's secretariat to avenge hoisting of ISIS flag in Kerala's University. The Logical Indian Fact Check team debunks the claim.

An image of a man burning an ISIS flag has gone viral on social media. Many people are sharing the image with the claim that some students hoisted the ISIS flag in Kerala University and in retaliation, Bajrang Dal's Sriraj burnt an ISIS flag in front of the Kerala secretariat.

The image is viral with the caption, "केरल यूनिवर्सिटी पर छात्रों ने ISIS का झण्डा लगा दिया। लेकिन केरल बजरंग दल के "श्रीराज" ने केरल सचिवालय के सामने उसे जलाया। जिंदा कौम होने का अहसास करा दिया..." (Which translates in English as, "Students hoisted ISIS flag in Kerala University. But Sri Raj, Bajrang Dal's leader in Kerala, burnt that flag in front of Kerala's Secretariat. He made us realize our community is still alive.")

