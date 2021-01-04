Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Image Shared As Bajrang Dal Leader Burning ISIS Flag In Front Of Kerala's Secretariat

An old image has been revived, claiming that the ISIS flag was burnt in front of Kerala's secretariat to avenge hoisting of ISIS flag in Kerala's University. The Logical Indian Fact Check team debunks the claim.

Yusha Rahman (Fact-Checker) 
India   |   4 Jan 2021 12:54 PM GMT
Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Old Image Shared As Bajrang Dal Leader Burning ISIS Flag In Front Of Keralas Secretariat

An image of a man burning an ISIS flag has gone viral on social media. Many people are sharing the image with the claim that some students hoisted the ISIS flag in Kerala University and in retaliation, Bajrang Dal's Sriraj burnt an ISIS flag in front of the Kerala secretariat.

The image is viral with the caption, "केरल यूनिवर्सिटी पर छात्रों ने ISIS का झण्डा लगा दिया। लेकिन केरल बजरंग दल के "श्रीराज" ने केरल सचिवालय के सामने उसे जलाया। जिंदा कौम होने का अहसास करा दिया..." (Which translates in English as, "Students hoisted ISIS flag in Kerala University. But Sri Raj, Bajrang Dal's leader in Kerala, burnt that flag in front of Kerala's Secretariat. He made us realize our community is still alive.")

केरल यूनिवर्सिटी पर छात्रों ने ISIS का झण्डा लगा दिया।

लेकिन केरल भारत के सबसे बड़े हिन्दू संगठन बजरंग दल के "श्रीराज" ने केरल सचिवालय के सामने उसे जलाया।।

जिंदा कौम होने का अहसास करा दिया।।

Posted by Ajay Gupta on Sunday, 3 January 2021

The image is viral on Twitter.


Many people on Facebook are sharing the same image with the claim that the ISIS flag was burnt recently in front of Secretariat of Kerala.


Claim:

The photo is recent, and the ISIS flag was raised in a college of Kerala.

Fact Check:

The reverse image search led to the same image shared by Sreeraj Kaimal, State President Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, on December 30, 2018. The image was shared with the caption, "Terror modules hoisted ISIS flag in CH Mohd Koya Memorial College, Kerala. And we replied stinget ablaze ISIS flag in front of Kerala secretariat. Any avt of terrorism will be questioned and defeated. Jai Shri Ram". This is the pinned tweet of Sreeraj Kaimal. One thing to note here is that BJP MLA Kapil Mishra also follows him. Hence, the image is of 2018 and not of recent past.

Did students of Kerala's CH Mohd Koya Memorial college raise ISIS flag?

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, 'CH Mohd Koya Memorial college, ISIS flag' and found media reporting the incident of students raising ISIS flag in college. The mainstream media picked the story from Janam TV. On December 29, 2018, a Malayalam media channel reported that the CH Mohd Koya Memorial college students had raised the ISIS flag and had also had an image of Osama-Bin Laden painted on the college walls.

An article published by Samayam Malayalam on December 30, 2018, quoted Malayalam actor, Salim Kumar, who denied the claim made by Janam TV. According to Samayam Malayalam's report, Salim Kumar said that the students came in black outfits to mimic and honour one of his iconic character CID Moosa, played by him in 2003 in Malayalam comedy movie. Kumar said that he was invited to the college's annual festival and to welcome him, students came up with the idea of black theme colour. He also said that even he was pre-informed to wear a black outfit. He also bashed the media outlets for spreading misinformation about the incident.

Hence, an event was misrepresented by local media house claiming that students raised ISIS flag in CH Mohd Koya Memorial College, Kerala.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Video Of Communal Clashes In Mandsaur District Of Madhya Pradesh Goes Viral

Claim Review :  ISIS flag was raised in a college of Kerala.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian