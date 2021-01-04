Fact Check: Old Image Shared As Bajrang Dal Leader Burning ISIS Flag In Front Of Kerala's Secretariat

An image of a man burning an ISIS flag has gone viral on social media. Many people are sharing the image with the claim that some students hoisted the ISIS flag in Kerala University and in retaliation, Bajrang Dal's Sriraj burnt an ISIS flag in front of the Kerala secretariat.

The image is viral with the caption, "केरल यूनिवर्सिटी पर छात्रों ने ISIS का झण्डा लगा दिया। लेकिन केरल बजरंग दल के "श्रीराज" ने केरल सचिवालय के सामने उसे जलाया। जिंदा कौम होने का अहसास करा दिया..." (Which translates in English as, "Students hoisted ISIS flag in Kerala University. But Sri Raj, Bajrang Dal's leader in Kerala, burnt that flag in front of Kerala's Secretariat. He made us realize our community is still alive.")

Claim:



The photo is recent, and the ISIS flag was raised in a college of Kerala.

Fact Check:

The reverse image search led to the same image shared by Sreeraj Kaimal, State President Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, on December 30, 2018. The image was shared with the caption, "Terror modules hoisted ISIS flag in CH Mohd Koya Memorial College, Kerala. And we replied stinget ablaze ISIS flag in front of Kerala secretariat. Any avt of terrorism will be questioned and defeated. Jai Shri Ram". This is the pinned tweet of Sreeraj Kaimal. One thing to note here is that BJP MLA Kapil Mishra also follows him. Hence, the image is of 2018 and not of recent past.

Terror modules hoisted ISIS flag in CH Mohd Koya Memorial college, Kerala. And we replied stinget ablaze ISIS flag in front of Kerala secretariat. Any avt of terrorism will be questioned and defeated. Jai Shri Ram. pic.twitter.com/kQk9Db5THv — Sreeraj Kaimal (@SreerajKaimal1) December 30, 2018

Did students of Kerala's CH Mohd Koya Memorial college raise ISIS flag?

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, 'CH Mohd Koya Memorial college, ISIS flag' and found media reporting the incident of students raising ISIS flag in college. The mainstream media picked the story from Janam TV. On December 29, 2018, a Malayalam media channel reported that the CH Mohd Koya Memorial college students had raised the ISIS flag and had also had an image of Osama-Bin Laden painted on the college walls.

An article published by Samayam Malayalam on December 30, 2018, quoted Malayalam actor, Salim Kumar, who denied the claim made by Janam TV. According to Samayam Malayalam's report, Salim Kumar said that the students came in black outfits to mimic and honour one of his iconic character CID Moosa, played by him in 2003 in Malayalam comedy movie. Kumar said that he was invited to the college's annual festival and to welcome him, students came up with the idea of black theme colour. He also said that even he was pre-informed to wear a black outfit. He also bashed the media outlets for spreading misinformation about the incident.

Hence, an event was misrepresented by local media house claiming that students raised ISIS flag in CH Mohd Koya Memorial College, Kerala.

