The Logical Indian Crew
Hearing-Impaired Dancer Rashmi Patil Is An Achiever Who Does Not Let Disability Stop Her
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 6 Nov 2022 9:17 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Rashmi Patil, who was diagnosed with hearing impairment when she turned 1, is a national-level Bharatanatyam dancer and a choreographer. Till now she has given 40 stage performances. In October 2020, she won the competition conducted by Le Rythme, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, India.
