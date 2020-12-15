Farmers Reject Govt Offer, Threaten To Intensify Protests On Dec 14

Agitated farmers protesting against the centre's contentious farm laws have rejected the Centre's offer of amendments in the laws, and announced their plans to intensify their protest. The decision was taken at a meeting after the Centre sent a written proposal with several amendments.

A meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah ended in failure on Tuesday night as farmers rejected the centre's offer to amend new farm laws. Agitated farmers threatened to block the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, boycott Reliance malls and capture toll plazas. They have warned of a full-scale protest across the country by December 14.

Farmer leader Dr Darshanpal said, "We will block the Delhi-Jaipur highway by December 12. We will sit on dharna at all the toll plazas of the country on December 12. We have called for a nationwide protest on 14th. We have asked the people to protest against every MP and MLA of the BJP".

The Centre sent a proposal to 13 agitating farmer unions with an offer of amendments in farm laws like written assurance of minimum support price (MSP), allowing farmers to go to court to resolve disputes instead of a sub-divisional magistrate and scrapping the Electricity Amendment bill.

